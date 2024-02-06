Photos & Video: First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Drury Lane Theatre

xThe production will run from January 24-March 24, 2024.
Drury Lane Theatre is presenting Fiddler on the Roof. The production will run from January 24-March 24, 2024.
Check out photos and video below!
Set in the little village of Anatevka, the story of Tevye and his five daughters has been touching audiences worldwide with its humor, warmth, and honesty for generations. With the help of a colorful and tight-knit Jewish community, Tevye tries to protect his daughters and instill them with traditional values in the face of political and social change in Czarist Russia. Rich in historical detail, Fiddler on the Roof’s universal theme of tradition cuts across barriers of race, class, nationality, and religion, leaving audiences crying tears of laughter, joy, and sadness.
Photo credit: Brett Beiner
Abby Goldberg, Michael Kurowski, Emma Rosenthal, Yael Eden Chanukov, Janna Cardia, Mark David Kaplan, Estella McCarthy Schultz, Lea Grace Biwer, Zach Sorrow
The cast
Emma Rosenthal, Bill McGough, Michael Kurowski, and Company
Janna Cardia, Emma Rosenthal, Yael Eden Chanukov, Zach Sorrow, Abby Goldberg, Mark David Kaplan, Lea Grace Biwer, Estella McCarthy Schultz, Michael Kurowski
Janna Cardia, Janet Ulrich Brooks
Karl Hamilton, Sam Shankman, Mark David Kaplan, Nathan Kabara_Zach Sorrow
Mark David Kaplan and Company
Mark David Kaplan and the cast of Fiddler on the Roof
Mark David Kaplan, Yael Eden Chanukov
Mark David Kaplan, Janna Cardia
Yael Eden Chanukov, Emma Rosenthal, Abby Goldberg
