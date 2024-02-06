Photos & Video: First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Drury Lane Theatre

Drury Lane Theatre is presenting Fiddler on the Roof. The production will run from January 24-March 24, 2024.

Set in the little village of Anatevka, the story of Tevye and his five daughters has been touching audiences worldwide with its humor, warmth, and honesty for generations. With the help of a colorful and tight-knit Jewish community, Tevye tries to protect his daughters and instill them with traditional values in the face of political and social change in Czarist Russia. Rich in historical detail, Fiddler on the Roof’s universal theme of tradition cuts across barriers of race, class, nationality, and religion, leaving audiences crying tears of laughter, joy, and sadness.