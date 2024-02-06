Photos & Video: First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Drury Lane Theatre

xThe production will run from January 24-March 24, 2024. 

By: Feb. 06, 2024

POPULAR

Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025 Photo 1 Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025
Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 2 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!
Video: Watch Megan Hilty & Jennifer Simard in a New DEATH BECOMES HER Promo Photo 3 Video: Watch Hilty & Simard in a New DEATH BECOMES HER Promo
Jennifer Morrison to Lead All-Women Cast of THE PENELOPIAD at Goodman Theatre Photo 4 Jennifer Morrison to Lead THE PENELOPIAD at Goodman Theatre

Drury Lane Theatre is presenting Fiddler on the Roof. The production will run from January 24-March 24, 2024. 

Check out photos and video below!

Set in the little village of Anatevka, the story of Tevye and his five daughters has been touching audiences worldwide with its humor, warmth, and honesty for generations. With the help of a colorful and tight-knit Jewish community, Tevye tries to protect his daughters and instill them with traditional values in the face of political and social change in Czarist Russia. Rich in historical detail, Fiddler on the Roof’s universal theme of tradition cuts across barriers of race, class, nationality, and religion, leaving audiences crying tears of laughter, joy, and sadness. 






RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Rikki Lee Travolta & Deborah Swinford to Star in LOVE LETTERS at Steel Beam Theatre Photo
Rikki Lee Travolta & Deborah Swinford to Star in LOVE LETTERS at Steel Beam Theatre

Chicagoland’s Steel Beam Theatre in St. Charles, IL will be presenting a special limited engagement fundraiser of A.R. Gurney’s romantic masterpiece LOVE LETTERS.

2
Congo Square Theatre Will Launch National Executive Director Search Photo
Congo Square Theatre Will Launch National Executive Director Search

The Board of Directors of Congo Square Theatre, one of the nation’s premier African American ensemble theater companies, announced that it will launch a national search to replace Charlique C. Rolle, current Congo Square Executive Director, who departs the company effective Monday, March 1, 2024.

3
Kokandy Productions, Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre & More Nominated for 2023 Jeff Awards Photo
Kokandy Productions, Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre & More Nominated for 2023 Jeff Awards- See the Full List!

Celebrating its 50th anniversary awarding recognition for Non-Equity theater, the Joseph Jefferson Awards has revealed its nominations for theater excellence among Non-Equity theater during the 2023 season.

4
Video: First Look at Shattered Globe Theatres Chicago Premiere of FLOOD Photo
Video: First Look at Shattered Globe Theatre's Chicago Premiere of FLOOD

All new video clips have been released from Shattered Globe Theatre's Chicago premiere of Flood. Check out the video here!

From This Author - Chloe Rabinowitz

Photos/Video: First Look At FIDDLER ON THE ROOF At Drury Lane TheatrePhotos/Video: First Look At FIDDLER ON THE ROOF At Drury Lane Theatre
Photos & Video: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Concludes Broadway Run with Proclamations From Congress and the State of New YorkPhotos & Video: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Concludes Broadway Run with Proclamations From Congress and the State of New York
Video: Take a Ride in the DeLorean at BACK TO THE FUTURE on BroadwayVideo: Take a Ride in the DeLorean at BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway
Photos & Video: First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Drury Lane TheatrePhotos & Video: First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Drury Lane Theatre
Photos/First Look At FIDDLER ON THE ROOF At Drury Lane Theatre Video
Photos/First Look At FIDDLER ON THE ROOF At Drury Lane Theatre
Photos & First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Drury Lane Theatre Video
Photos & First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Drury Lane Theatre
First Look at Shattered Globe Theatre's Chicago Premiere of FLOOD Video
First Look at Shattered Globe Theatre's Chicago Premiere of FLOOD
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
Romance Language: French Songs for Lovers, Feat. Various Artists in Chicago Romance Language: French Songs for Lovers, Feat. Various Artists
Le Piano Chicago (2/12-2/12)Tracker PHOTOS
Lies & Liability : A Regency LARP experience in Chicago Lies & Liability : A Regency LARP experience
Dekoven Center (4/15-4/21)
On Golden Pond in Chicago On Golden Pond
Skokie Theatre (2/02-2/25)
Downtown Chicago TV & Movie Sites Tour in Chicago Downtown Chicago TV & Movie Sites Tour
Roosevelt University Auditorium Building (11/19-1/10)
Silent Sky in Chicago Silent Sky
Citadel Theatre Company (2/16-3/17)
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street in Chicago Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Alfresco Productions (3/08-3/17)
Cambridge Concert - River Forest in Chicago Cambridge Concert - River Forest
Grace Lutheran Church (2/17-2/17)
Seong-Jin Cho Plays Beethoven in Chicago Seong-Jin Cho Plays Beethoven
Chicago Symphony Center (2/08-2/10)
Lucy's Comedy in Chicago Lucy's Comedy
Raue Center For The Arts (2/16-2/16)
Shakespeare's R & J in Chicago Shakespeare's R & J
Shakespeare's R & J (2/22-3/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You