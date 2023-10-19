Photos: The Oak Park Festival Theatre Presents SEAGULLS

The Oak Park Festival Theatre, Oak Park’s premiere Equity theatre and the oldest professional classical theatre in the Midwest, today released production images for their fall production of SEAGULLS, Beth Hyland’s thrilling rock musical adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull.

Four college students prepare for a battle of the bands contest in SEAGULLS by Beth Hyland, a rock musical adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull. Two of them are in it just for fun, but for the vocalist and band leader, music is serious business. For Con, he cannot escape the reputation of his mother, a famous pop singer, who he finds to be a mediocre musician at best. For Nina, music offers the potential to escape from a restrictive family. It also offers the enticing possibility of becoming famous herself. When she is ‘discovered,’ she is swiftly propelled to music stardom but realizes too late that it’s not what she wants. As the various relationships within the band begin to fray, the four friends have to decide if they should hold onto what they once had or if it might be time to let it go. The cast features Ryan Kirby as “Con,” Veronique Le as “Masha,” Aurora Penepacker as “Nina,” and Julio Cesar Gutierrez as “Simon,” with understudies Vic Kuligoski (Con, Simon) and Liv Rose (Nina, Masha).

The production team includes Finnegan Chu (Costume Designer), Emily Hayman (Sound Designer), Ben Carne (Lighting Designer), Jonathan Berg-Einhorn (Scenic/Props Designer), Jake Sorgen (Music Director).

Directed by Rebecca Willingham, SEAGULLS runs through November 19, 2023 at Pleasant Home (217 Home Ave., Oak Park). Tickets ($45) are on sale at www.oakparkfestival.com.

Photo Credit: Josh Darr



Veronique Le, Ryan Kirby, and Julio Cesar Gutierrez

The Cast of SEAGULLS

The Cast of SEAGULLS

Aurora Penepacker

Aurora Penepacker and Ryan Kirby

Aurora Penepacker and Ryan Kirby

Aurora Penepacker and Ryan Kirby

Veronique Le and Julio Cesar Gutierrez

Ryan Kirby and the cast of SEAGULLS

Ryan Kirby and Julio Cesar Gutierrez