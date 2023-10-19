Photos: The Oak Park Festival Theatre Presents SEAGULLS

SEAGULLS is Beth Hyland’s thrilling rock musical adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull. 

By: Oct. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 1 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024 Photo 2 SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024
Drury Lane Theatre Announces Casting For CINDERELLA Photo 3 Drury Lane Theatre Announces Casting For CINDERELLA
Review Roundup: James Monroe Iglehart Leads Pre-Broadway Louis Armstrong Musical, A WONDER Photo 4 Reviews: Iglehart Leads Louis Armstrong Musical, A WONDERFUL WORLD

The Oak Park Festival Theatre, Oak Park’s premiere Equity theatre and the oldest professional classical theatre in the Midwest, today released production images for their fall production of SEAGULLS, Beth Hyland’s thrilling rock musical adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull. 

Four college students prepare for a battle of the bands contest in SEAGULLS by Beth Hyland, a rock musical adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull. Two of them are in it just for fun, but for the vocalist and band leader, music is serious business. For Con, he cannot escape the reputation of his mother, a famous pop singer, who he finds to be a mediocre musician at best. For Nina, music offers the potential to escape from a restrictive family. It also offers the enticing possibility of becoming famous herself. When she is ‘discovered,’ she is swiftly propelled to music stardom but realizes too late that it’s not what she wants. As the various relationships within the band begin to fray, the four friends have to decide if they should hold onto what they once had or if it might be time to let it go. The cast features Ryan Kirby as “Con,” Veronique Le as “Masha,” Aurora Penepacker as “Nina,” and Julio Cesar Gutierrez as “Simon,” with understudies Vic Kuligoski (Con, Simon) and Liv Rose (Nina, Masha).

The production team includes Finnegan Chu (Costume Designer), Emily Hayman (Sound Designer), Ben Carne (Lighting Designer), Jonathan Berg-Einhorn (Scenic/Props Designer), Jake Sorgen (Music Director). 

Directed by Rebecca Willingham, SEAGULLS runs through November 19, 2023 at Pleasant Home (217 Home Ave., Oak Park). Tickets ($45) are on sale at www.oakparkfestival.com.  

Photo Credit: Josh Darr

Photos: The Oak Park Festival Theatre Presents SEAGULLS
Veronique Le, Ryan Kirby, and Julio Cesar Gutierrez

Photos: The Oak Park Festival Theatre Presents SEAGULLS
The Cast of SEAGULLS

Photos: The Oak Park Festival Theatre Presents SEAGULLS
The Cast of SEAGULLS

Photos: The Oak Park Festival Theatre Presents SEAGULLS
Aurora Penepacker

Photos: The Oak Park Festival Theatre Presents SEAGULLS
Aurora Penepacker and Ryan Kirby

Photos: The Oak Park Festival Theatre Presents SEAGULLS
Aurora Penepacker and Ryan Kirby

Photos: The Oak Park Festival Theatre Presents SEAGULLS
Aurora Penepacker and Ryan Kirby

Photos: The Oak Park Festival Theatre Presents SEAGULLS
Veronique Le and Julio Cesar Gutierrez

Photos: The Oak Park Festival Theatre Presents SEAGULLS
Ryan Kirby and the cast of SEAGULLS

Photos: The Oak Park Festival Theatre Presents SEAGULLS
Ryan Kirby and Julio Cesar Gutierrez




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Music Institute Welcomes Families For DUKE IT OUT! NUTCRACKER December 9 Photo
Music Institute Welcomes Families For DUKE IT OUT! NUTCRACKER December 9

The Music Institute of Chicago presents its annual performance Duke It Out! Nutcracker, featuring the classical (Tchaikovsky) and jazz (Duke Ellington/Billy Strayhorn) versions of the holiday favorite in a music and dance performance Saturday, December 9 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue in downtown Evanston.

2
Photos: First Look At Teatro ZinZannis LOVE, CHAOS, & DINNER Photo
Photos: First Look At Teatro ZinZanni's LOVE, CHAOS, & DINNER

Teatro ZinZanni today released new images showcasing all the Love, Chaos, and Dinner of its new production, starring a group of talent at the top of their craft and featuring a gourmet four-course meal included with every seat.

3
Laci Moselys SCAM GODDESS PODCAST Comes To The Den Theatre, November 16 Photo
Laci Mosely's SCAM GODDESS PODCAST Comes To The Den Theatre, November 16

The Den Theatre today announced a live appearance of the Scam Goddess Podcast, hosted by actress and comedian Laci Mosely, to be held on Thursday, November 16.

4
Otherworld Theatre Presents TWIHARD! A TWILIGHT MUSICAL PARODY Opening February 9 Photo
Otherworld Theatre Presents TWIHARD! A TWILIGHT MUSICAL PARODY Opening February 9

Otherworld Theatre Company, the premier sci-fi and fantasy live theatre production company in North America, presents its first-ever original musical, TWIHARD!  A Twilight Musical Parody, with music composed by Brian Rasmussen.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Director Audrey Francis on POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Video
Director Audrey Francis on POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
First Look at THE NACIREMA SOCIETY at Goodman Theatre Video
First Look at THE NACIREMA SOCIETY at Goodman Theatre
Get A First Look at PRIETO; Part Of the DESTINOS Festival at Chicago Shakespeare Theater Video
Get A First Look at PRIETO; Part Of the DESTINOS Festival at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
Once on This Island in Chicago Once on This Island
Eta Creative Arts Foundation (11/03-11/19)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Fright: The Improvised Horror Movie in Chicago Fright: The Improvised Horror Movie
The iO Theater (9/17-11/05)Tracker PHOTOS
Intimate Evening with D.C. Anderson in Chicago Intimate Evening with D.C. Anderson
Jekot Theater @ Mrs Murphy and Sons (10/22-10/22)Tracker
Christmas with C.S. Lewis in Chicago Christmas with C.S. Lewis
Broadway Playhouse (12/05-12/10)
Peter Pan in Chicago Peter Pan
James M. Nederlander Theatre (3/26-4/07)
Jefferey Cooke- Jefferey Cooke- "My Christmas Spectacular 2023!"
Venus Cabaret Theater @ Mercury Theater Chicago (12/01-12/01)
Live Improvised Comedy in Chicago Live Improvised Comedy
The Bit Theater (1/06-11/18)
Sleeping with Beauty in Chicago Sleeping with Beauty
Sleeping With Beauty (11/16-12/17)
A Wonderful World in Chicago A Wonderful World
Cadillac Palace Theatre (10/11-10/29)
Lisa Rock in in Chicago Lisa Rock in
ECC Arts Center (12/02-12/02)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You