Photos: The Impostors Theatre Company Presents The World Premiere of THE LAST LIVING GUN

Part Wild Western, part vaudevillian farce, The Last Living Gun crosses genres to expend a story of survival. 

By: Oct. 04, 2023

The Impostors Theatre Company (ITC) opens their fifth season with The Last Living Gun, written by Ryan Stevens and directed by ITC Artistic Director Stefan Roseen, featuring original music by ITC ensemble member Dominick Vincent Alesia. The Last Living Gun runs September 29 – October 14, 2023 at The Den Theatre, 1331 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622. See photos from the production below.

Imagine a world without guns. We’ll give you a moment. If your imagination needs a hand, picture this: it’s an age where all guns and even metal are a relic of the past, a murmured bit of lore that instills both fixation and fear. When a rumor about the last existing gun in the world makes its way to a guarded courier, she sets out on an assignment to hunt it down. 

Accompanied by a plucky companion and confrontations of chaotic characters and trials along the way, she will face her own demon in the inevitable path of destruction. Part Wild Western, part vaudevillian farce, The Last Living Gun crosses genres to expend a story of survival. 

The cast of The Last Living Gun includes ITC ensemble members Emily Gulbrandsen as Player One, B Valek as Band Member/Ensemble, and Dominick Vincent Alesia as Band Leader/Ensemble, with Nyajai Ellison as Rose-Of Sharon, Kati Yau as Throatpin, Tessa Marie Hoffman as Player Two, Philip J. Macaluso as Player Three, Gunner Bradley as Player Four, Kayla Higbee as Player Five, and Morgan Braithwaite as Band Member/Ensemble. 

Following The Last Living Gun, The Impostors Theatre Company will host The Thaw: A Winter Cabaret on Saturday, January 27, 2024. This event will premiere new music of the Shakespearean variety by ITC ensemble member (and The Last Living Gun Band Leader) Dominick Vincent Alesia, as well as the talents of other ITC ensemble members and artistic associates. In conjunction with The Thaw, The Impostors will fundraise for their next two productions: Beyond the Garden Gate, by ITC ensemble member Mallory Swisher, and the next iteration of their community anthology series, Footholds Vol. 5.

Photo Credit: Kyle Smart // The Impostors Theatre Co.

Nyajai Ellison, Gunner Bradley, Kayla Higbee

Kati Yau

Nyajai Ellison, Kayla Higbee

Kayla Higbee

Nyajai Ellison

Nyajai Ellison, Kati Yau



