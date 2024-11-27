Photos: The Beautiful City Project's WE WILL ROCK YOU

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Beautiful City Project's November Musical-in-Concert production of WE WILL ROCK YOU, its yearly fundraising effort to plan a full year’s worth of content designed to raise funds and awareness for hyper-local Chicago charities & non-profits in need, was held on 11/25 at the McGrath Family Performing Arts Center in Wilmette. Proceeds from their Silent Auction raised funds for the terrific Chicago organization Season of Concern. Check out photos below!

The evening featured an all-star cast, led by Nick Druzbanski (Paramount’s SCHOOL OF ROCK) as Galileo, Carisa Gonzalez (Writers Theatre’s NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812) as Scaramouche, Maddison Denault (Kokandy’s CRUEL INTENTIONS) as Killer Queen, Max DeTogne (Blank Theatre’s ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY) as Khashoggi, Teddy Gales (Marriott’s 1776) as Buddy, Tyler Ehrenberg (Columbia College Chicago's HAIR) as Brit and Bella Blackshaw (Oil Lamp’s GIFT OF THE MAGI) as Oz.

The ensemble featured Abi McKenzie (Chicago’s THE POLAR EXPRESS), Campbell Krausen (Marriott’s THE SOUND OF MUSIC), Britain Gebhardt (Kokandy’s INTO THE WOODS), Abby Denault (Surging Films and Theatrics’ ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW), Rachel Carreras (Paramount’s BRIGHTER FUTURES), Marisa DiBennardi (Monroe Park Theatre’s CARRIE), Sophie Smekens (Uptown Music Theatre’s LES MISERABLES), Caitlyn Cerza (Kokandy’s ALICE BY HEART), Allison Rose Macknick (Blank Theatre’s PROMISES, PROMISES), Katherine Abel (International Lyric Academy’s LES MISERABLES), Demie Anderson (Raue’s DIARY OF A WIMPY KID), Aurora Boe (International Lyric Academy’s LES MISERABLES), Rae Robeson (Writers Theatre’s THE BAND’S VISIT), Kelcy Taylor (Red Twist’s BOTTLE FLY), Victor Lopez (Kokandy’s ALICE BY HEART), Joe Grudt (Surging Films & Theatrics’ A BRONX TALE), Joel Arreola (Kokandy’s SWEENEY TODD), Ramman Takhsh (Lyric Theatre of Illinois’ THE WILD PARTY), Xavier Resto (TBCP’s JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR), Andrew Baker (Metropolis’ CINDERELLA), Sarah Donofrio (Canterbury Summer Theatre’s DAMES AT SEA), and Maddie Topliff (Gaelic Park Players’ FACTORY GIRLS).

The production was Directed & Music Directed by Founder & Artistic Director David Fiorello (Jeff Award-winning Music Director for Blues in the Night starring Tony-nominee Felicia P. Fields, National Tour of John Doyle’s staging of Sweeney Todd, and Porchlight's Gypsy starring E. Faye Butler.).

Maya Lee served as Choreographer, with Katie Nowak as Assistant Director, Abi McKenzie as Assistant Music Director, Aurora Boe as Dance Captain, and Alex Umekubo as Stage Manager.

Benjamin Weiss served as Associate Producer, and Elizabeth Bushell served as Lead Producer.

Photo Credit: Emmitt Socey



Tyler Ehrenberg

Max DeTogne

Carisa Gonzalez

Bella Blackshaw and Teddy Gales

Nick Druzbanski, Carisa Gonzalez, Tyler Ehrenberg, and ensemble

Nick Druzbanski

Ensemble

Carisa Gonzalez

Maddison Denault

Comments