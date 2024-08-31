Photos: THE FULL MONTY at Paramount Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Paramount Theatre in downtown Aurora is ready to prove the naked truth – anything can be accomplished with the right mix of friends and courage – with its cheeky 2024-25 Broadway Series opener, The Full Monty, running now through October 6.

Check out production photos below!

Director Jim Corti and Associate Director Creg Sclavi, fresh from their acclaimed production of Million Dollar Quartet at Paramount’s new Stolp Island Theatre, are teamed again to stage this side-splitting musical about blue-collar steelworkers from Buffalo, New York, who trade the unemployment grind for a different kind of grind.

The songs in this 10-time Tony Award nominee, including “You Rule My World” and “Breeze Off the River,” capture the spirit of the '90s, creating a feel-good experience that challenges stereotypes and celebrates the triumph of the human spirit.

Paramount’s cast for The Full Monty features Ben Mayne (Jerry Lukowski), young actors Will Daly and Ellis Myers (alternating as Nathan Lukowski), Rebecca Hurd (Pam Lukowski), Jared David Michael Grant (Dave Bukatinsky), Veronica Garza (Georgie Bukatinsky), Jackson Evans (Harold Nichols), Ann Delaney (Vicki Nichols), Adam Fane (Malcolm MacGregor), Diego Vazquez Gomez (Ethan Girard), Bernard Dotson (Noah “Horse” T. Simmons) and Liz Pazik (Jeanette Burmeister). The ensemble includes Caron Buinis, Lydia Burke, Alanna Chavez, Evan C. Dolan, Tiyanna Gentry, Donovan Hoffer, Kevin Kuska, David Moreland, Lee Palmer, Abby C. Smith, David Stobbe and Matt Thinnes.

The design and production team includes Jim Corti, director; Creg Sclavi, associate director; Tor Campbell, choreographer; Kory Danielson, music director and conductor; Michelle Lilly, scenic designer; Izumi Inaba, costume designer; Heather Gilbert, lighting designer; Adam Rosenthal, sound designer; Katie Cordts, wig, hair and makeup designer; Aimee Plant, properties designer; Ethan Deppe, electronic music designer; Violent Delights, intimacy/fight direction; Faith Walh, associate choreographer; Cameron Tragesser, associate music director and associate conductor; Bailey O’Neil, young performer supervisor; Matthew Silar, stage manager; and Emma Franklin and Rachel Campbell, assistant stage managers.

The Full Monty, book by Terrence McNally, music and lyrics by David Yazbek, is based on the motion picture released in 1997 by Fox Searchlight Pictures, written by Simon Beaufoy, produced by Uberto Pasolini and directed by Peter Cattaneo.

Performances run through October 6 at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora. Single tickets are $28-$85.

