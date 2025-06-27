Photos: THAT'S WHAT FRIENDS ARE FOR World Premiere at Black Ensemble Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Black Ensemble Theater is presenting That's What Friends Are For: Gladys, Dionne and Patti, a musical celebration of sisterhood, soul, and legendary voices written and directed by Producing Managing Director Daryl D. Brooks. The production has been extended through August 10, 2025, at the Black Ensemble Theater Cultural Center. See photos here!



Three legendary music icons—Patti LaBelle, Dionne Warwick, and Gladys Knight—come together in Las Vegas to kick off their highly anticipated residency. As they gather backstage, memories begin to flow, leading them to reminisce about their deep bond, personal journeys, and the relationships that have shaped them over the decades.



Featuring timeless hits like “Midnight Train to Georgia,” “You Are My Friend,” “Walk on By,” and, of course, “That’s What Friends Are For,” this uplifting musical celebration of friendship and music will have you on your feet, singing along, and reliving the magic of these extraordinary voices.



The cast includes: Rose Marie Simmons (Mature Gladys Knight), Michaela Dukes (Young Gladys Knight), Sybyl Walker (Mature Dionne Warwick), Brianna Buckley (Young Dionne Warwick), Tamara Batiest (Mature Patti LaBelle), Courtney Driver (Young Patti LaBelle/Ensemble), Dennis Dent (Charles Gibbons/ Ensemble), Dwight Neal (Luther Vandross/Ensemble), and Jaitee Thomas (Michael Peterson/Ensemble), and Trequon Tate (Ensemble).

The creative team includes Jackie Taylor (Producer and CEO), Daryl Brooks (Writer/Director), Robert Reddrick (Music Director), Tanji Harper (Choreographer), Denise Karczewski (Lighting Designer), Angie Weber Miller (Set Designer), Gregory Grahm (Costume Designer), D.j. Douglass (Projection Designer), Sean Alvarez (Sound Designer), Robin DaSilva (Vocal Arranger), Rachel West (Master Electrician), Harrison Ornelas (Technical Director) Cat Andrade (Equity Stage Manager) and Olivia Leslie (Equity Assistant Stage Manager).

The musicians are: Robert Reddrick (drums/band leader), Oscar Brown Jr (guitar), Adam Sherrod (keys), and Walter Harrington (bass).

