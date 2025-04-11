Photos: SCARY TOWN Comes to The Clutch In May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hell in a Handbag Productions will continue its 2024/25 Season with the world premiere of Scary Town, Artistic Director David Cerda’s* semi-autobiographical tale about growing up, seeing things differently and questioning your very existence – as told through the lens of a little brown bunny.

Merry Town is the happiest town where all the animals live in harmony and wear cute outfits. Deven Bunny has lived there all his life and has always been taught it's the best place ever. But he's not a child anymore (he’s turning 13) and suddenly he starts seeing things differently. When Deven discovers a deep dark family secret, it changes everything he thought knew about everything. Part Richard Scarry storybooks, a dash of soap opera and a loving touch of David Lynch for good measure, Scary Town is an adult children’s play about growing up in a lie and living not so happily ever after.

The cast includes ensemble members Grant Drager*, Ed Jones*, Stevie Love*, Scott Sawa* and Danne W. Taylor* with Colin Callahan, Sophia Dennis, Al Duffy and Jerod Turner. Understudies include: Kelly Anchors, Wendy Hayne, Brandon Nelson, TJ O'Brien, Jack Oleg and Kaleigh Stohler.

The production team includes Marcus Klein (Scenic Designer), Rachel M. Sypniewski (Costume Designer), Liz Cooper (Lighting Designer), DJ Douglass (Sound Designer), Maggie O'Brien (Props Designer), Jabberwocky Marionettes (Puppet Designer), Syd Genco* (Makeup Design), Keith Ryan* (Wig Designer), Stevie Love* (Choreographer), Tom Daniel (Technical Director), Michael S. Miller* (Graphic Designer) and Veronica Kostka* (Stage Manager).

*Denotes Handbag Ensemble Member

Directed by Cheryl Snodgrass, Scary Town will play April 9 – May 11, 2025 at Handbag’s intimate artistic home The Clutch, 4335 N. Western Ave. in Chicago’s Lincoln Square neighborhood. Tickets are currently on sale at handbagproductions.org or buytickets.at/hellinahandbagproductions/1618086.

