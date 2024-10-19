Photos: Redtwist Theatre's World Premiere BOTTLE FLY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Award-winning Redtwist Theatre is presenting the world premiere of Jacqueline Goldfinger’s Bottle Fly, directed by Co-Artistic Director Eileen Dixon, now playing through November 24 at its home in Edgewater, the newly renovated Redtwist Theatre, 1044 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. Check out photos below!

The performance schedule is Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:30 p.m. with a total running time of two hours and 15 minutes, including one intermission. There will be two understudy performances on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 3:30 p.m. and Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. Single tickets are now on sale at RedtwistTheatre.org with discounts available for seniors, students and industry professionals and pay-what-you-can for all Friday performances.

October brings the world premiere of Jacqueline Goldfinger's Bottle Fly, a beautiful depiction of queer survival in the Everglades capturing the many layered dynamics of race, poverty and bigotry that are sun-baked into life in South Florida. Winner of the 2017 Yale Drama Series prize, Bottle Fly explores love in many guises and all of its complexity. As the future of gay rights in America is once again making headlines, Redtwist believes this play will be a touchstone for important conversations.

The Bottle Fly cast includes Johnny Garcia*, (he/him, Cal); Laura Sturm (she/her, Rosie); Shannon Leigh Webber (she/her, Ruth); Shaina Toledo (she/her, Penny) and Rebecca VandenBos (she/her, K); Gabriel Levi* (he/him, Cal U/S), Jaclyn Jensen (she/her, Rosie U/S); Leilanii Mesa (she/her, Ruth U/S), Amelia Roque (she/her, Penny U/S), and Kelcy Taylor (she/her, K U/S).

The Bottle Fly production team includes Eileen Dixon* (she/they, Director); Rose Johnson* (they/them, Scenic Designer); Charlie Levinson (they/she, Stage Manager); Brandii Champagne (they/them, Assistant Director); Dusty Brown (they/them, Technical Director); Madeline Felauer (she/her, Costume Designer); Leo Bassow (they/he, Props Designer); Jesse Boyle (they/them, Dramaturg); Erin Sheets (she/her, Intimacy Director); Angela Joy Baldasare (she/they, Sound Designer); Sam Anderson (she/they, Sound Designer); Raine DeDominici (they/she, Production Manager).

*indicates Redtwist Theatre Ensemble Member

