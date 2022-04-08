Photos: Porchlight Music Theatre Presents NEW FACES SING BROADWAY 1947

Porchlight Music Theatre's first New Faces Sing Broadway concert of 2022, New Faces Sing Broadway 1947 with host Robin DaSilva, directed by Adrian Abel Azevedo, music directed by Linda Madonia and featuring ten new up and coming talents performing songs from the 1947 Broadway season begins streaming Friday, April 8.

New Faces Sing Broadway 1947 was filmed on-site at The Ruth Page Center for the Arts and will be available for streaming through Thursday, May 5 at 11:59 p.m. CDT. Tickets are $25 - $50 and are on sale now. For more information, visit PorchlightMusicTheatre.org or call the Porchlight Music Theatre box office at 773.777.9884.

Host Robin DaSilva and the New Faces, a cast made up of the next generation of talent, take the audience on a musical journey from the start to the finish of the 1947 Broadway season in 90 minutes with songs, historic information, trivia and sing alongs. The latest New Faces features songs from the Broadway shows Brigadoon, Finian's Rainbow, High Button Shoes, Annie Get Your Gun and others filmed at The Ruth Page Center for the Arts where Porchlight Music Theatre is an in-resident organization.

The New Faces Sing Broadway 1947 cast included Samantha Behen (she/her/hers), Anna Brockman (she/her/hers), Jonah Cochin (he/him/his), Breanna Ghostone (she/her/hers), Nathan Karnik (he/him/his), Austin Nelson Jr. (he/him/his), Oliver Schilling (he/him/his), Destiny Strothers (she/her/hers) and Ciarra Stroud (she/her/hers) and Austin Winter (he/him/his/they/them/theirs).

The production team included Adrian Abel Azevedo (he/him/his), director; Linda Madonia (she/her/hers), music director; Mark Brown (he/him/his), lighting technician; Chollette (he/him/his), video editor; Austin Crowley (he/him/his), videographer; Matthew Chase (he/him/his), sound designer; Alex Groesch (he/him/his), assistant camera op.; Frankie Leo Bennett (he/him/his), producing artistic associate; Alex Rhyan (he/him/his), production & operations director and Michael Weber (he/him/his), artistic director.