Photos: PlayMakers Laboratory Presents THAT'S WEIRD, GRANDMA

The family-friendly extravaganza returns December 8 – 17, 2023 at the Neo-Futurist Theater.

By: Dec. 14, 2023

For the first time in two years, PlayMakers Laboratory’s original sketch show That's Weird, Grandma is back on stage – and just in time for the holidays! See photos from the production. 

Directed by Artistic Director Brandon Cloyd, That’s Weird, Grandma features adaptations of stories written during PML’s creative writing residencies in Chicago elementary schools. PML’s ensemble of professional actors, comedians and musicians bring the young authors’ stories to life as raucous sketches, songs and movement pieces, performing first for students in their schools and then for the public. These stories – from hilarious dialogues between unlikely characters to poignant pleas for social change, along with some classic holiday stories – hat resonate with adults while celebrating the imaginations of young people.

The cast includes PML Company Members Jennifer Allman, Erin Alys, Juanita Andersen, Noah Appel, Mat Benson, Elijah Cox, Nick Crothers, Madison Grady, Barry Irving, Daniela Kreidler, Sam Nieves, Allison Sokolowski, Brad Stevens, Lexy Weixel, Bhak Yongwoo and Allison Zanolli.

The family-friendly extravaganza returns December 8 – 17, 2023 at the Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N. Ashland Ave. in Chicago. Tickets ($25 adults, $15 youth) are now on sale at www.playmakerslab.org. The press opening is Friday, December 8 at 7 pm.

Photo Credit: Evan Hanover.

Allison Zanolli, Madison Grady and Brad Stevens and Lexy Weixl

The cast of PlayMakers Laboratory's That's Weird, Grandma Is Back!

Jennifer Allman, Barry Irving and Allison Sokolowski

Elijah Cox, Nick Crothers, Allison Sokolowski, Yongwoo Park and Noah Appel

Allison Zanolli, Lexy Weixl, Noah Appel, Barry Irving and Allison Sokolowski

Allison Sokolowski and Jennifer Allman

Juanita Andersen and Brandon Cloyd

Mat Benson, Yongwoo Park and Juanita Andersen

Madison Grady and Jennifer Allman

Elijah Cox and the cast of That's Weird, Grandma Is Back!

Allison Sokolowski, Mat Benson, Juanita Andersen, Lexy Weixl and Jennifer Allman

Erin Alys and Noah Appel

