Photos: PlayMakers Laboratory Presents THAT'S WEIRD, GRANDMA

The family-friendly extravaganza returns December 8 – 17, 2023 at the Neo-Futurist Theater.
POPULAR
For the first time in two years, PlayMakers Laboratory’s original sketch show That's Weird, Grandma is back on stage – and just in time for the holidays! See photos from the production.
Directed by Artistic Director Brandon Cloyd, That’s Weird, Grandma features adaptations of stories written during PML’s creative writing residencies in Chicago elementary schools. PML’s ensemble of professional actors, comedians and musicians bring the young authors’ stories to life as raucous sketches, songs and movement pieces, performing first for students in their schools and then for the public. These stories – from hilarious dialogues between unlikely characters to poignant pleas for social change, along with some classic holiday stories – hat resonate with adults while celebrating the imaginations of young people.
The cast includes PML Company Members Jennifer Allman, Erin Alys, Juanita Andersen, Noah Appel, Mat Benson, Elijah Cox, Nick Crothers, Madison Grady, Barry Irving, Daniela Kreidler, Sam Nieves, Allison Sokolowski, Brad Stevens, Lexy Weixel, Bhak Yongwoo and Allison Zanolli.
The family-friendly extravaganza returns December 8 – 17, 2023 at the Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N. Ashland Ave. in Chicago. Tickets ($25 adults, $15 youth) are now on sale at www.playmakerslab.org. The press opening is Friday, December 8 at 7 pm.
Photo Credit: Evan Hanover.
Allison Zanolli, Madison Grady and Brad Stevens and Lexy Weixl
The cast of PlayMakers Laboratory's That's Weird, Grandma Is Back!
Jennifer Allman, Barry Irving and Allison Sokolowski
Elijah Cox, Nick Crothers, Allison Sokolowski, Yongwoo Park and Noah Appel
Allison Zanolli, Lexy Weixl, Noah Appel, Barry Irving and Allison Sokolowski
Allison Sokolowski and Jennifer Allman
Juanita Andersen and Brandon Cloyd
Mat Benson, Yongwoo Park and Juanita Andersen
Madison Grady and Jennifer Allman
Elijah Cox and the cast of That's Weird, Grandma Is Back!
Allison Sokolowski, Mat Benson, Juanita Andersen, Lexy Weixl and Jennifer Allman
Erin Alys and Noah Appel
Videos
|Highway Patrol
Goodman Theatre in the Albert (1/20-2/18)
|Kids in America
Raue Center For The Arts (12/30-12/30)
|Sleeping with Beauty
Sleeping With Beauty (11/16-12/17)
|Merry, Merry Chicago!
Chicago Symphony Center (12/15-12/23)
|SOUL MIGRATION
The Center for Performing Arts (4/13-4/13)
|Always Olivia
Raue Center For The Arts (5/11-5/11)
|Artists Lounge Live Presents The 12 Dames of Christmas
ECC Arts Center (12/15-12/15)
|Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Coronado Performing Arts Center (2/06-2/06)
|The Choir of Man
The Apollo Theater (3/27-5/26)
|Downtown Chicago TV & Movie Sites Tour
Roosevelt University Auditorium Building (11/19-1/10)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You