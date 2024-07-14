Photos: Pegasus Theatre Company's DONTRELL, WHO KISSED THE SEA at Chicago Dramatists

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pegasus Theatre Chicago’s presentation of Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea, is now playing through August 18, written by Nathan Alan Davis and directed by Pegasus’ Executive and Producing Director ILesa Duncan, at Chicago Dramatists, 798 N. Aberdeen. The performance schedule is Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2:30 and 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for $15 - $30 at PegasusTheatreChicago.org.

Check out photos from the production below!

Blending poetry, humor, wordplay and ritual, Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea is a hero’s quest to explore the journey to redeem history’s misdeeds. Eighteen-year-old Dontrell Jones the Third decides his duty and destiny is to venture into the Atlantic Ocean in search of an ancestor lost during the Middle Passage. However, his family fears losing their prized son to the waters of a mysterious and haunting past.

The cast of Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea includes Blake Dupree (Dontrell); David Goodloe (Dad); Maya Abram (Mom); Aja Singletary (Shea); Aundria TraNay (Danielle); Zay Williams (Robby) and Emma Wineman (Erika).

The production team includes ILesa Duncan (director); India Burton (associate director), Wynn Lee (scenic); Brenden Marble (lights); Eme Ospina-Lopez (projections); Chris Kriz (sound); Paloma Locsin (props); Emma Brandenburger (costumes); Tanji Harper (choreography); Maya V. Prentiss (intimacy coordinator), Faramade Oladapo (Yoruba consultant); Caitlyn Birmingham (stage manager) and Addoris Davis (production manager).

Photo Credit: Anthony La Penna

Blake Dupree

Blake Dupree and Zay Williams

Blake Dupre and Aja Singletary

Aundria TraNay, Zay Williams and Maya Abram

Emma Wineman and Blake Dupree

Blake Dupree and David Goodloe

Cast

