Photos: NOBODY LOVES YOU At American Conservatory Theater

Performing at A.C.T.’s Toni Rembe Theater now through Sunday, March 30, 2025.
The game of love is on! “Nobody Loves You” is a wildly popular reality dating show in which eager contestants compete for love (and social media stardom). When Jeff, a philosophy grad student, snags a spot on the show to win back his ex, he breaks all the rules and tries to blow the game wide open. That is, until he falls for Jenny, an enticingly prickly “Nobody Loves You” producer who yearns to make serious films. In a world where every kiss comes at the end of a selfie stick, can two people really connect?
Bay Area hometown heroes Itamar Moses (Tony Award winner for The Band’s Visit; Drama Desk winner for Dead Outlaw) and Gaby Alter provide an uproarious book, witty lyrics, and a winsome pop score in this madcap musical comedy helmed by Tony Award winner and A.C.T. Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon.
Photo Credit: Kevin Berne
