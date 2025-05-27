Photos: NEIGHBORHOOD WATCH World Premiere at Jackalope Theatre

The production will play through June 28.
Jackalope Theatre Company’s 17th season continues with the world premiere of Rehana Lew Mirza’s latest play, Neighborhood Watch, now playing through June 28, directed by Kaiser Ahmed. Check out photos here!
In the weeks following the 2024 election, Paul, a suburban family man, lives in terror of what’s to come. When a Muslim neighbor, Mo, moves in, Paul launches into a battle of his own fears and liberal beliefs — a battle that will affect the entire neighborhood.
The cast of Neighborhood Watch includes Frank Nall (he/him, Paul Marchant); Jamie Herb (they/them, Becca Marchant); Harsh Gagoomal (he/him, Mo (Mohammed) Rizvi); Victor Holstein (he/him, Shawn Raymond); Omar Bader (he/him, Javed Ansari); Eustace Allen (he/him, U/S Paul Marchant); Lila Rutishauser (they/them, U/S Becca Marchant); Faiz Siddique (he/him, U/S Mo (Mohammed) Rizvi); JJ Gatesman (he/him, Shawn Raymond); Jordan Tannous (they/them, U/S Javed Ansari).
Photo credit: Xuan Chen
Jamie Herb, Victor Holstein and Harsh Gagoomal
Victor Holstein, Omar Bader, Jamie Herb and Harsh Gagoomal
Harsh Gagoomal and Omar Bader
Frank Nall and Jamie Herb
Omar Bader and Harsh Gagoomal
Jamie Herb and Harsh Gagoomal
Harsh Gagoomal and Frank Nall
