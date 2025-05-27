Photos: NEIGHBORHOOD WATCH World Premiere at Jackalope Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jackalope Theatre Company’s 17th season continues with the world premiere of Rehana Lew Mirza’s latest play, Neighborhood Watch, now playing through June 28, directed by Kaiser Ahmed. Check out photos here!

In the weeks following the 2024 election, Paul, a suburban family man, lives in terror of what’s to come. When a Muslim neighbor, Mo, moves in, Paul launches into a battle of his own fears and liberal beliefs — a battle that will affect the entire neighborhood.

The cast of Neighborhood Watch includes Frank Nall (he/him, Paul Marchant); Jamie Herb (they/them, Becca Marchant); Harsh Gagoomal (he/him, Mo (Mohammed) Rizvi); Victor Holstein (he/him, Shawn Raymond); Omar Bader (he/him, Javed Ansari); Eustace Allen (he/him, U/S Paul Marchant); Lila Rutishauser (they/them, U/S Becca Marchant); Faiz Siddique (he/him, U/S Mo (Mohammed) Rizvi); JJ Gatesman (he/him, Shawn Raymond); Jordan Tannous (they/them, U/S Javed Ansari).

Photo credit: Xuan Chen

Jamie Herb, Victor Holstein and Harsh Gagoomal

Victor Holstein, Omar Bader, Jamie Herb and Harsh Gagoomal

Harsh Gagoomal and Omar Bader

Frank Nall and Jamie Herb

Omar Bader and Harsh Gagoomal

Jamie Herb and Harsh Gagoomal

Harsh Gagoomal and Frank Nall

Victor Holstein and Frank Nall

Comments

Best Off-Broadway Play - Live Standings A Streetcar Named Desire - BAM Harvey Theater - 15% Vanya - Lucille Lortel Theatre - 9% Little Women (Klara Eales) - Actors Temple Theatre - 6% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds