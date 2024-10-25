Photos: Music Theater Works' LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Music Theater Works’ is presenting its third production of its 2024 season, Little Shop of Horrors, in the North Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie, running through November 17. Check out production photos below!

Little Shop of Horrors, with music by Howard Ashman and book and lyrics by Alan Menken, is directed by Producing Artistic Director Kyle A. Dougan, choreographed by Reneisha Jenkins and music directed by Linda Madonia. The performance schedule is Wednesdays at 2 p.m., Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., with additional performances on Saturdays, Nov. 2, Nov. 9 and Nov. 16 at 2 p.m. Tickets are now on sale from $19.50 to $106 with tickets for guests 25 years old and younger available at half-price at MusicTheaterWorks.com or by calling the Music Theater Works box office at the North Shore Center, 847.673.6300. Group discounts are also available for groups of 10 or more by contacting 847.920.5360.

The frighteningly fantastical musical arrives just in time for Halloween to make audiences scream with laughter. From the award-winning duo of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Beauty and The Beast and Aladdin), Little Shop Of Horrors is a sci-fi horror comedy meets love story meets rock musical as a carnivorous plant from outer space takes over meek Mushnik's Flower Shop employee Seymour’s life and threatens to ruin his hope of finding love with his secret crush, Audrey.

The cast of Little Shop of Horrors includes, in alphabetical order: Kiana Beverly (she/her, Chiffon); Michaela Dukes (she/her, Ronnette/dance captain); Jimmy Hogan (he/him, Seymour Krelborn); Sam Nachison (he/him, Orin Scrivello); China Orr (she/her, Crystal); Najee Musiq Rawls (he/him, Audrey II): Thomas M. Shea (he/him, Mr. Mushnik); Kayla Shipman (she/her, Audrey); Alex Villaseñor (he/him, puppeteer); with Mark Anderson (he/him, Mushnik U/S); Andrew John Baker (he/him, Seymour and Orin U/S); Kaitlin Feely (she/her, Audrey U/S); Samira Jasmine (she/her, Urchins U/S); Andrew Lund (they/them, Audrey II puppeteer U/S); Ellie Mungo (she/her, Urchins U/S) and David Taylor (he/him, Audrey II U/S).

Little Shop of Horrors’ creative team is Kyle A. Dougan (any with respect, director); Reneisha Jenkins (she/her, choreographer); Linda Madonia (she/her, music director); Amber Wuttke (she/her, fight choreographer); Elena Patterson (they/she, intimacy choreographer); Kathy Logelin (she/her, dialect coach); Nathan Lamp (they/she, dramaturg); Andrew Lund (they/them, puppet trainer); Carli Shapiro (they/them, stage manager); Katie Meine (she/her, assistant stage manager and company manager); Shane Cinal (he/him, scenic designer); Ellen Markus (she/her, props designer); Rachel M. Sypniewski (she/her, costume designer); Kristen Brinati (she/her, wardrobe head); Alice Salazar (she/her, hair/wig/makeup co-designer); Melanie Saso (she/her, hair/wig/makeup co-designer); Andrew Meyers (he/him, lighting designer); Cameron Koniarski (he/him, master electrician); Chelsea Lynn (she/her, board programmer); Matthew R. Chase (he/him, sound designer); Forrest Gregor (he/him, production sound engineer); Abbey Nettleton (they/she, head audio/A1); Reve Smith (they/them, wardrobe crew); Andersonville Scenic Studios (scene shop) and Chris Chase (he/him, production manager).

Little Shop of Horrors’ orchestra includes Linda Madonia (she/her, conductor/keys 1); Jonathan Galko (he/him, reeds); Cara Strauss (she/her, reeds); Greg Strauss (he/him, trumpet); Justin Kono (he/him, percussion); Michael Lockler (he/him, guitar) and Eric Von Holst (he/him, bass)

Photo Credit: Brett Beiner



Michaela Dukes, Jimmy Hogan and China Orr

Kayla Shipman

Kayla Shipman and Jimmy Hogan

China Orr, Thomas M. Shea, Michaela Dukes and Kiana Beverly

Alex Villaseñor (Audrey II puppeteer), Jimmy Hogan and Thomas M. Shea

Michaela Dukes, China Orr, Alex Villaseñor (Audrey II puppeteer), Kiana Beverly and Jimmy Hogan

Alex Villaseñor (Audrey II puppeteer) and Jimmy Hogan

Kayla Shipman, Jimmy Hogan, Kiana Beverly, Michaela Dukes and China Orr

Alex Villaseñor (Audrey II puppeteer) and Jimmy Hogan

Kiana Beverly, Alex Villaseñor (Audrey II puppeteer), Sam Nachison, China Orr and Michaela Dukes

Comments