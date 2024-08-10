Photos: Music Theater Works' CAROUSEL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Music Theater Works’ second production of its 2024 season, Carousel, in the Center Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts In Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, is now playing through August 18.

Check out production photos below!

Carousel, with music by Richard Rodgers and book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, is directed by Sasha Gerritson, choreographed by Andrew Waters and music directed by Michael McBride. The performance schedule is Wednesdays at 2 p.m., Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., with additional performances on Thursday, Aug. 15 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 17 at 2 p.m. Tickets are now on sale from $19.50 to $106 with tickets for guests 25 years old and younger available at half-price at MusicTheaterWorks.com or by calling the Music Theater Works box office at the North Shore Center, 847.673.6300. Group discounts are also available for groups of 10 or more by contacting 847.920.5360.

As the second musical written by the iconic duo, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Carousel is a classic in the Broadway canon. Based on Ferenc Molnar’s play, Liliom, Carousel tells the love story between carnival barker Billy Bigelow and millworker Julie Jordan. Voted best musical of the 20th Century by “Time Magazine,” Music Theater Works’ orchestra of 17 and a cast of more than 20 will perform Carousel’s score including the songs “If I Loved You,” “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” and “Soliloquy.” Lilting tunes, sweeping dance sequences and a poignant plot keep audiences enthralled with this Golden Age classic.

The cast of Carousel includes, in alphabetical order: Anna Marie Abbate (ensemble, U/S Mrs. Mullin); Andrew John Baker (he/him, U/S Enoch/ensemble); Alicia Berneche (she/her, Nettie Fowler); Ariana Cappuccitti (she/her, ensemble/Snow Child/U/S Louise/dance co-captain); Alexander Christie (he/they, Enoch Snow, Jr./ensemble); Theresa Egan (she/her, U/S Nettie/ensemble); Cliff Gabor (he/him, Mr. Bascombe/Dr. Seldon/ensemble); Ella Gatlin (she/her, Carrie Pipperidge); Isabella Gomez-Barrientos (she/her, ensemble/U/S Carrie); Stephanie Gubin (she/her, U/S Julie/ensemble); Susannah Harvey (she,her, Louise/ensemble); Maya Hillman (she/her, ensemble); Beck Hokanson (he/him, ensemble); Sheamus Hopkins (he/him, U/S Jigger/ensemble); Bryson Howard (he/him, U/S Bascombe/Seldon/ensemble); Alex Iacobucci (he/him, carnival boy/ensemble); Conor Jordan (he/him, Billy Bigelow); Dee Kimpel (she/her U/S Starkeeper/ensemble); Will Koski (he/him, Enoch Snow); Katie Kotila (she/her,ensemble); Will Leonard (he/him, Jigger Craigin); Erika Rose (she/her, Mrs. Mullin); Jenny Rudnick (she/her, Starkeeper/ensemble); Maliha Sayed (she/her, Julie Jordan); Mack Spotts-Falzone (they/he, U/S Billy/ensemble), Alex Villasenor (he/him, ensemble/dance co-captain/U/S Carnival Boy) with youth ensemble Charlotte “Charlie” Ko (she/her); Josephine “Jojo” Ko (she/her); Rohan Rhys (any pronoun) and Ava Rose (she/her).

Carousel’s orchestra includes Michael McBride (he/him, conductor); Maria Schwartz (flute); Anna Velzo (oboe); Patrick Rehker (clarinet); Eva Lewis (bassoon); Erica Hollenbeck (horn 1); Renee Vogen (horn 2); Amy Nelson (trumpet 1); Jim Hahn (trumpet 2); Stephanie Lebens (trombone); Justin Kono (he/him, percussion); Kara Bershad (harp); Alison Tatum (violin 1) Deb Mose (violin 2); Sara Morrow (viola); Lewis Rawlinson (cello) and Eric Von Holst (bass).

Musicians are members of Chicago Federation of Musicians, Local 10-208

Carousel’s creative team is Sasha Gerritson (she/her, director/choreographer); Andrew Waters (he/him, choreographer); Emily Marresse (she/her, assistant choreographer); Michael McBride (he/him, music director); Jay Donley (he/him, fight choreographer); Amber Wuttke (she/her, intimacy choreographer); Kathy Logelin (she/her; dialect coach); Anna Vu (she/her; stage manager); Mateo Gutierrez (he/him, asst. stage manager); Shane Cinal (he/him, scenic designer); Ab Rieve (they/them, props designer); Rachel M. Sypniewski (she/her, costume designer); Kristin Brinati (she/her, wardrobe head); Alice Salazar (she/her, hair/wig/makeup designer); Melanie Saso (she/her, hair/wig/makeup lead); Andrew Meyers (he/him, lighting designer); Molly Anne Nunn (She/her, Additional Choreography) Chelsea Lynn (she/her, ME/board programmer); Matthew R. Chase (he/him, sound designer); Kimberly Carbone (she/her, head audio); Andersonville Scenic Studios (scene shop); Kristen Brinati (she/her, wardrobe crew); Reve Smith (they/them, wardrobe crew); Melanie Saso (she/her, hair & makeup crew); Blue Dupuis (they/them, spotlight op); Riley Woods (they/them, spotlight op); Linda Madonia (she/her, music supervisor); Kyle A. Dougan (any with respect, producing artistic director); Chris Chase (he/him, production manager) and Allison Gonzales (she/her, company manager).

Photo Credit: Brett Beiner

Comments