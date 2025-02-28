Photos: Meet the Cast of GO DOG GO! - VE PERRO ¡VE! At Chicago Children's Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chicago Children’s Theatre will present the world premiere bilingual musical, Go Dog Go! • Ve Perro ¡Ve!. Check out first look photos of the cast in costume.

Like a pop-up book that comes to life, Go Dog Go! • Ve Perro ¡Ve! is a heart-warming spectacle of music, color, language and delight, appealing to all ages. Performances are March 15-May 18 at Chicago Children’s Theatre as the company’s 19th season finale. Press openings are Sunday, March 16 at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

“Go, Dog. Go!,” written and illustrated by P. D. Eastman, has been an essential and beloved children’s book since 1961. Millions of toddlers (and their parents) have fallen in love with its menagerie of highly mobile dogs who drive cars, boats and motorbikes in pursuit of work and play. The action culminates in a big dog party, while introducing basic early education concepts along the way such as color and relative position ("The blue dog is in. The red dog is out.”)

Chicago Children’s Theatre’s has cast Go Dog Go! • Ve Perro ¡Ve! with some of the city’s top professional actors, including CCT favorites Melanie Brezill (Last Stop on Market Street, My Wonderful Birthday Suit, The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane) as Hattie, Tony Carter (Mesmerized: A Ben Franklin Science & History Mystery) as Red Dog, Maria Clara Ospina (Carmela Full of Wishes) as Blue Dog, and Shawn Pfautsch (Mesmerized: A Ben Franklin Science & History Mystery, A Year with Frog and Toad, Leo Lionni’s Frederick, among others) as Yellow Dog. Jean Carlos Claudio (MC Dog), Jalbelly Guzmán (Green Dog) and Nathan Hunter (accordion player) are all making their CCT debuts.

Behind the scenes, Go Dog Go! • Ve Perro ¡Ve! again showcases the work of top Chicago professional artists and designers: Lonnae Hickman (props designer), Molly May (assistant props designer), Jazmin Aurora Medina (costume designer), Jason Lynch (lighting designer), Karen Wallace (associate lighting designer), Harper Crewse (production stage manager), and Anastar Alvarez and Gianni Cacagno (assistant stage managers).

Performances of Go Dog Go! • Ve Perro ¡Ve! are March 15-May 18: Saturdays and Sundays at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Press openings are Sunday, March 16 at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Exceptions: No 11:30 a.m. show Saturday, March 15. Showtimes Saturday, April 19 are 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. No 9:30 a.m. shows Sunday, April 20 and Sunday, May 4. Tickets are $42.25, including fees, and are on sale at chicagochildrenstheatre.org. Purchase early, because many performances will sell out.

Photo Credit: Chicago Children's Theater

Comments