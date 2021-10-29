Photos: MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY at Theatre Wit

Mr. Burns, a post-electric play, currently enjoying a successful run at Chicago's Theater Wit, will close on November 14, making way for Wit's new holiday offering, Who's Holiday!, which starts previews on November 26.

Since marking the return of live theater at Theater Wit in August, Mr. Burns, a post-electric play has been asking audiences the one question on everyone's minds the past 18 months: "What's left when everything is taken away?"

The story begins right after a global catastrophe, and life as we know it has ended (sound familiar?). Small bands of survivors have banded together for safety. They travel in pods to keep the pilot light of civilization burning. But one pod's path to redemption is as unexpected as it is inevitable.

Playwright Anne Washburn's paean to the restorative power of live theater and the resilience of Bart Simpson through the ages has been a hit with critics and audiences. A lengthy New York Times feature hailed Mr. Burns, directed by Theater Wit Artistic Director Jeremy Wechsler, "ingenious...an expressive new staging that leans on the horror of the last 18 months to draw out the work's fresh urgency. But he (Wechsler) has also found new comfort in its meaning."

