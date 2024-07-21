Photos: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Paramount Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Paramount has released new production photos for Million Dollar Quartet, custom produced for Paramount’s new Stolp Island Theatre, an experiential space with just 98 seats, where audiences will feel like they are part of the show. Due to popular demand, Million Dollar Quartet has already been extended through December 29, 2024.

Check out production photos below!

As soon as audiences step inside Stolp Island Theatre, they’ll feel like they’ve stepped back in time to December 5, 1956, inside the Sun Records recording studio in Memphis, Tennessee, where music legends Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins came together and recorded one of the most historic jam sessions in rock and roll history. Nominated for three Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Million Dollar Quartet features some of the biggest and best songs of all time, including “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “I Walk the Line,” “Hound Dog” and “Great Balls of Fire.”

Paramount’s Million Dollar Quartet is led by Garrett Forrestal as Jerry Lee Lewis, Bill Scott Sheets as Johnny Cash, Alex Swindle as Elvis Presley and Christopher Wren as Carl Perkins. Dan Leali plays Fluke, Madison Palmer is Dyanne, Sam Pearson plays Sam Phillips, Jake Saleh is Brother Jay and Haley Jane Schafer plays Marion. Understudies are Drew Mitchell, Billy Rude, Haley Jane Schafer, Zach Sorrow and Kyle Wells.

Directors Jim Corti and Creg Sclavi are working with a “million dollar” production team including Kory Danielson, music director; Jeffrey D. Kmiec, scenic designer; Matt Guthier, costume designer; Greg Hofmann, lighting designer; Adam Rosenthal, sound designer; Mike Tutaj, projections designer; Katie Cordts, wig, hair and makeup designer; Jonathan Berg-Einhorn, properties designer; Ethan Deppe, electronic music designer; Susan Gosdick, dialect coach; Max Fabian, fight and intimacy director; Devon Hayakawa, dramaturg; Bill Scott Sheets, associate music director; Rebecca J. Lister, stage manager; and Emily Hanlon, assistant stage manager. Book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrex. Original concept and direction by Floyd Mutrix.

Show times are Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Thursday at 7 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., Sunday at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. though December 29, 2024.

Tickets to Million Dollar Quartet are $65. For tickets and information, visit paramountaurora.com, call (630) 896-6666, or stop by the Paramount Theatre box office, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Monday–Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and until show time on show days.

