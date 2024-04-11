Photos: Jason Alexander in Rehearsal For JUDGMENT DAY at Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Judgment Day debuts April 23–May 26, 2024, in The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare.
Chicago Shakespeare Theater will present Judgment Day, a hilariously irreverent world premiere comedy starring Tony and Emmy Award winner Jason Alexander (Seinfeld) in his Chicago stage debut.
Check out all new rehearsal photos below!
Alexander leads a cast that features Tony Award nominee Daniel Breaker as Father Michael and Candy Buckley as the Angel, along with Maggie Bofill, Olivia Denise Dawson, Joe Dempsey, Michael Kostroff, Ellis Myers, and Meg Thalken. Judgment Dayunites the powerhouse comedic talents of Alexander with director Moritz von Stuelpnagel, a Tony Award nominee and leading director of stage comedy, and playwright Rob Ulin, a Golden Globe and Peabody Award-winning television writer.
Judgment Day tells the story of Sammy Campo, a staggeringly corrupt, morally bankrupt lawyer who's threatened with eternal damnation by a terrifying angel after a near-death experience. In a desperate attempt to redeem himself, Sammy forms an unlikely bond with a Catholic priest who is having his own crisis of faith. Filled with razor-sharp wit, this deliciously devious comedy rollicks through the timeless questions of Western philosophy—“morality,” “faith,” and “Are people any damn good?”
Photo Credit: Liz Lauren
Director Moritz von Stuelpnagel
Jason Alexander, Olivia Denise Dawson, and Daniel Breaker
Company
Ellis Myers and Jason Alexander
Daniel Breaker and Jason Alexander
Ellis Myers and Jason Alexander with playwright Rob Ulin and director Moritz von Stuelpnage
Maggie Bofill and Jason Alexander
Cast
