Photos: Inside Rehearsal For CHOIR BOY at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Performances runÂ June 16 â€“ July 24, 2022.
Steppenwolf Theatre Company, the nation's premier ensemble theater company, presents its new staging of the Tony Award-nominated play Choir Boy by Oscar-winning Steppenwolf ensemble member Tarell Alvin McCraney (Moonlight), playing June 16 - July 24, 2022. Directed by Kent Gash, the production features La Shawn Banks, Sheldon D. Brown, Richard David, William Dick, Gilbert Domally, Tyler Hardwick and Samuel B. Jackson.
Choir Boy - threaded throughout with soul-stirring a cappella gospel hymns - is the story of a young gay Black man and his battle between identity and community. Pharus Young is a senior at the Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys, an institution committed to building "strong, ethical Black men," where he endeavors to be the best leader of the school's prestigious choir in its 50-year history. But in a world built on rites and rituals, should he conform to the expectations of his peers in order to gain the respect he desperately seeks? This Tony-nominated play is an elegy to quiet rebellion, filled with the sound of longing and aspiration.
Single tickets for Choir Boy starting at $20 are on sale now at steppenwolf.org and the Box Office at (312) 335-1650.
Photo Credit: Joel Moorman
Richard David, Gilbert Domally, Tyler Hardwick, Samuel B. Jackson and Sheldon D. Brown
Choreographer Byron Easley and cast members (left to right) Gilbert Domally, Richard David, Sheldon D. Brown and Tyler Hardwick
Tyler Hardwick, Sheldon D. Brown and Samuel B. Jackson
Tyler Hardwick and Sheldon D. Brown
Tyler Hardwick and Samuel B. Jackson
Director Kent Gash and choreographer Byron Easley
Choreographer Byron Easley and cast member Tyler Hardwick
Gilbert Domally and Tyler Hardwick
Gilbert Domally and Samuel B. Jackson
Music Director Jermaine Hill
Director Kent Gash and choreographer Byron Easley