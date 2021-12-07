Photos: Inside Opening Night of WHEN HARRY MET REHAB

WHEN HARRY MET REHAB is running now through January 30 at the Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Avenue. A comedy that takes sobriety seriously, WHEN HARRY MET REHAB is based loosely on the real-life experiences of Chicago sports radio personality, Harry Teinowitz.

Check out photos below!

Dan Butler, best known for his role as "Bulldog" for seven seasons on the legendary television comedy Frasier, as well as "Art" on Roseanne is featured as Harry. Appearing alongside Butler is Melissa Gilbert, who is best known for her role as "Laura Ingalls" in Little House on the Prairie. Gilbert is playing the role of Barb, a rehab therapist and former addict. The powerhouse cast also includes Elizabeth Laidlaw, Keith D. Gallagher, Chiké Johnson, and Jonathan Moises Olivares.

Co-authored by former ESPN personality and playwright Spike Manton (Leaving Iowa), WHEN HARRY MET REHAB chronicles in a humorous yet poignant way how Harry, an alcoholic on the edge of clueless annihilation, ended up in the hands of four imperfect strangers who caught him every time he stumbled and a magician whose greatest trick was to make his denial and excuses disappear. The production is produced by Don Clark.

For more information visit: https://whenharrymetrehab.com/