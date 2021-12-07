Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Opening Night of WHEN HARRY MET REHAB

Dec. 7, 2021  

WHEN HARRY MET REHAB is running now through January 30 at the Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Avenue. A comedy that takes sobriety seriously, WHEN HARRY MET REHAB is based loosely on the real-life experiences of Chicago sports radio personality, Harry Teinowitz.

Check out photos below!

Dan Butler, best known for his role as "Bulldog" for seven seasons on the legendary television comedy Frasier, as well as "Art" on Roseanne is featured as Harry. Appearing alongside Butler is Melissa Gilbert, who is best known for her role as "Laura Ingalls" in Little House on the Prairie. Gilbert is playing the role of Barb, a rehab therapist and former addict. The powerhouse cast also includes Elizabeth Laidlaw, Keith D. Gallagher, Chiké Johnson, and Jonathan Moises Olivares.

Co-authored by former ESPN personality and playwright Spike Manton (Leaving Iowa), WHEN HARRY MET REHAB chronicles in a humorous yet poignant way how Harry, an alcoholic on the edge of clueless annihilation, ended up in the hands of four imperfect strangers who caught him every time he stumbled and a magician whose greatest trick was to make his denial and excuses disappear. The production is produced by Don Clark.

For more information visit: https://whenharrymetrehab.com/

Photo credit: Michael Kardas

Harry Teinowitz, Jim Cornelison and Laura, Don Clark, Spike Manton

Laura Stanczyk, Jackson Gay, Don Clark, Jonathan Moises Olivares, Elizabeth Laidlaw, Melissa Gilbert, Chike Johnson _ Second Row_ Dan Butler, Keith D. Gallagher

Jackson Gay, Dan Butler

Luci Kersting, Alex Coddington, Katie Bidart, Emma Franklin

Melissa Gilbert, Harry Teinowitz

Melissa Gilbert, Timothy Busfield

Melissa Gilbert, Timothy Busfield

Tim Smith, Doreen Sayegh, Martin Platt, Maggie Spanuello, Nick Vidal

Tami Manton, Spike Manton

Aaron Shapiro, Michael Commendatore, Anna Wooden, Chloe Noelle Levy, Lucy Elkin, Melchizedek Levi _ Second row_ Connor Sale, Caitlin McLeod, Emma Franklin, Katie Bidart

Anshuman Bhatia, Elizabeth Laidlaw, Bradley Armacost, Brad's wife

Don Clark, Ellen Clark

Dan Butler, Jackson Gay, Keith D. Gallagher

Harry Teinowitz, Don Clark, Spike Manton


