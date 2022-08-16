Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Get a First Look at DREAMGIRLS at Paramount Theatre

Dreamgirls stars Mariah Lyttle as Lorrell, ﻿Breyannah Tillman as Effie and Taylor Marie Daniel as Deena.

Register for Chicago News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 16, 2022  

Paramount Theatre wants all of Chicago to meet Effie, Lorrell and Deena, three talented young Black singers in the turbulent 1960s whose rise to the top will test their friendships to the very limit. That's right, we're talking about Dreamgirls, the Tony-winning musical inspired by The Supremes that spawned an Oscar-winning movie. And where better to see a full-blown production of this seminal musical than at Aurora's beautiful Paramount Theatre, launching its 11th Broadway Series with Dreamgirls, August 31-October 16, 2022. Press opening is Friday, September 9 at 8 p.m.

Get a first look at photos below!

Travel back with Paramount to the 1960s. The Motown sound is on the rise, and the Dreamettes are three young women trying to break their way onto the music scene. When car salesman Curtis Taylor, Jr. signs the trio to a record label, he sets in motion a series of events that will forever change their lives, for better and for worse. Join the Dreamgirls as they navigate the highs and lows of life, love and fame. And remember, all you gotta do is dream.

Christopher D. Betts will direct, and Dreamgirls marks his hometown debut. A Chicago native, Betts is a New York-based director, writer, producer, and NYU professor, who recently completed his MFA in Directing at Yale School of Drama.

Previews start August 31. Opening Night is Friday, September 9, at 8 p.m. Performances run through October 16, 2022: Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. and

7 p.m.; Thursdays at 7 p.m.; Fridays at 8 p.m.; Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Sundays at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. (exception: No 1:30 p.m. matinee on Wednesday, August 31).

Four-play 2022-23 subscriptions including Dreamgirls and three more amazing musicals - The Sound of Music, Into the Woods and School of Rock - for new subscribers are on sale now, starting at just $56. Single tickets to Dreamgirls are $28 to $79 and go on sale Monday, July 25, at 10 a.m.

Paramount Theatre is located at 23 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora. For tickets and information, visit paramountaurora.com, call (630) 896-6666, or stop by the Paramount box office Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Note: Dreamgirls is suggested for ages 10 and up due to adult language and relationship content.

Photo credit: Amy Nelson

|||elttyL hairaM
Mariah Lyttle

|||leinaD eiraM rolyaT dna namlliT hannayerB ,elttyL hairaM
Mariah Lyttle, Breyannah Tillman and Taylor Marie Daniel

|||leinaD eiraM rolyaT dna namlliT hannayerB ,elttyL hairaM
Mariah Lyttle, Breyannah Tillman and Taylor Marie Daniel

|||leinaD eiraM rolyaT dna namlliT hannayerB ,elttyL hairaM
Mariah Lyttle, Breyannah Tillman and Taylor Marie Daniel

|||elttyL hairaM
Mariah Lyttle

|||namlliT hannayerB
Breyannah Tillman

|||leinaD eiraM rolyaT dna namlliT hannayerB ,elttyL hairaM
Mariah Lyttle, Breyannah Tillman and Taylor Marie Daniel

|||leinaD eiraM rolyaT
Taylor Marie Daniel

|||namlliT hannayerB
Breyannah Tillman

|||leinaD eiraM rolyaT dna namlliT hannayerB ,elttyL hairaM
Mariah Lyttle, Breyannah Tillman and Taylor Marie Daniel

|||namlliT hannayerB
Breyannah Tillman

|||leinaD eiraM rolyaT
Taylor Marie Daniel





More Hot Stories For You


World Premiere of ST. SEBASTIAN By Andrew Kramer to be Presented at The Den Theatre in SeptemberWorld Premiere of ST. SEBASTIAN By Andrew Kramer to be Presented at The Den Theatre in September
August 16, 2022

Refracted Theatre Company is launching its inaugural Chicago season with the world premiere of Andrew Kramer’s dark comedy St. Sebastian, directed by Artistic Director Graham Miller. This three-hander about a queer white couple that moves into a historically Black neighborhood will be presented September 15 – October 2, 2022 at The Den Theatre.
Donna McKechnie Announced as Porchlight Music Theatre 2022 ICON Award RecipientDonna McKechnie Announced as Porchlight Music Theatre 2022 ICON Award Recipient
August 16, 2022

Award-winning Porchlight Music Theatre has announced this year’s recipient of the ICON Award is one of Broadway’s foremost singing and dancing leading ladies, Tony Award winner Donna McKechnie.
Photos: Get a First Look at DREAMGIRLS at Paramount TheatrePhotos: Get a First Look at DREAMGIRLS at Paramount Theatre
August 16, 2022

Aurora’s beautiful Paramount Theatre is launching its 11th Broadway Series with Dreamgirls, August 31-October 16, 2022. Get a first look at photos here!
Noël Coward's HAY FEVER to Open at City Lit Theater in SeptemberNoël Coward's HAY FEVER to Open at City Lit Theater in September
August 16, 2022

Producer and Artistic Director Terry McCabe will direct Noël Coward’s 1924 comedy HAY FEVER as the final production of City Lit Theater’s 41st season. It replaces the previously announced AZTEC HUMAN SACRIFICE, which has been moved to a slot in spring 2023.
Barry Butler's FLOW - WATER BRINGS LIFE TO CHICAGO Exhibit Will Open at Navy Pier This WeekBarry Butler's FLOW - WATER BRINGS LIFE TO CHICAGO Exhibit Will Open at Navy Pier This Week
August 16, 2022

Navy Pier will open a new exhibit, “Flow - Water Brings Life to Chicago,” starting at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Barry Butler's 22-image exhibit is a celebration of many of the picturesque views of Lake Michigan, the Chicago River and Buckingham Fountain throughout the city. The gorgeous collection, showcasing all seasons, reveals enchanting water attractions around Chicago from both the sky and the ground.