Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of THE SECRETARIES at First Floor Theater

First Floor Theater will return to live production with the world premiere of company member Omer Abbas Salem's THE SECRETARIES: A PARABLE following the script's 2021 development as part of Goodman Theatre's Future Labs. Tickets are currently on sale at firstfloortheater.com. The press opening is Thursday, May 12 at 7:30 pm.

THE SECRETARIES features LaKecia Harris, Emilie Modaff, Tina Muñoz Pandya, and Sarah Price.

Berlin, 1944: four women in Aryan drag vie to be the Führer's personal secretary as he heads into a bunker with his girlfriend. As the Third Reich crumbles around them, mystery and secrets abound, causing tensions to escalate. Omer Abbas Salem's fearsome, outrageous, and absurd new work examines complicity and the lies we tell ourselves as we mistake self-interest and supremacy for civic duty. THE SECRETARIES is Salem's much anticipated first full production as a playwright.

The production team for THE SECRETARIES: A PARABLE includes: Eleanor Kahn (scenic design), Isaac-Jay Pineda (costume design), Claire Sangster (lighting design), Andrew Littleton (sound design), Royen Kent (wig design), Caitlin Boho (makeup consultant), Rachel Flesher and Ian Maryfield (violence and intimacy design), Layla Bahmanziari (dramaturg), Anastar Alvarez (production manager), and Oswald Avile (stage manager).