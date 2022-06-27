Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of A FINE FEATHERED MURDER: A MISS MARBLED MYSTERY at The Chopin Theatre

Hell in a Handbag Productions is concluding its 20th anniversary season with the world premiere of A Fine Feathered Murder: A Miss Marbled Mystery, by Artistic Director David Cerda*, directed by Cheryl Snodgrass. This wild whodunit inspired by everyone's favorite female British mystery writer will play June 18 - July 31, 2022 at The Chopin Upstairs Theatre, 1543 W. Division St. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets are currently available online.

Check out photos below!

The production features ensemble members David Cerda*, Sydney Genco*, Caitlin Jackson*, Ed Jones*, Nicky Mendelsohn*, Michael Rashid*, Tyler Anthony Smith* and Danne W. Taylor* with Lolly Extract, Barbara Figgins, Michael Hampton, Shane Roberie, Elizabeth Rude, Coco Sho-Nell, Ben Stacy and Maria Stephens.

Handbag goes posh with Ed Jones* as Miss Jane Marbled, an unassuming spinster with a knack for solving murders. It's a good thing because people drop dead wherever she goes. Join Miss Marbled as she visits her dear friend, the wickedly and ridiculously chic, Lady Violetta Fowler (David Cerda*) for the annual Fine Feathered Ball at the Fowler Estate, England's largest poultry farm. All is well until murder shows up, unannounced, and, in the most brutal fashion. Poor unflusterable Miss Marbled is left to contend with a rogues' gallery of suspects sure to delight audiences in the tastefully intriguing manner they've come to expect from Hell in a Handbag Productions.

The production team includes Pamela L. Parker* (Scenic Designer), Bill Morey and Beth Laske-Miller (Costume Designers), Liz Cooper (Lighting Designer), Danny Rockett (Sound Designer/Music), Hannah Dains (Props Designer), Keith Ryan* (Wig Designer), Sydney Genco* (Make-up Designer), Jabberwocky Marionettes (Puppetry), Sammi Grant (Dialect Coach), Abby Teel (Production Manager), Spencer Douglas Clark (Assistant Director, Intimacy, Choreographer) and Drew Donnelly* (Stage Manager).