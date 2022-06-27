Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of A FINE FEATHERED MURDER: A MISS MARBLED MYSTERY at The Chopin Theatre

Join Miss Marbled as she visits her dear friend, Lady Violetta Fowler. All is well until murder shows up, unannounced, and, in the most brutal fashion.

Register for Chicago News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jun. 27, 2022  

Hell in a Handbag Productions is concluding its 20th anniversary season with the world premiere of A Fine Feathered Murder: A Miss Marbled Mystery, by Artistic Director David Cerda*, directed by Cheryl Snodgrass. This wild whodunit inspired by everyone's favorite female British mystery writer will play June 18 - July 31, 2022 at The Chopin Upstairs Theatre, 1543 W. Division St. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets are currently available online.

Check out photos below!

The production features ensemble members David Cerda*, Sydney Genco*, Caitlin Jackson*, Ed Jones*, Nicky Mendelsohn*, Michael Rashid*, Tyler Anthony Smith* and Danne W. Taylor* with Lolly Extract, Barbara Figgins, Michael Hampton, Shane Roberie, Elizabeth Rude, Coco Sho-Nell, Ben Stacy and Maria Stephens.

Handbag goes posh with Ed Jones* as Miss Jane Marbled, an unassuming spinster with a knack for solving murders. It's a good thing because people drop dead wherever she goes. Join Miss Marbled as she visits her dear friend, the wickedly and ridiculously chic, Lady Violetta Fowler (David Cerda*) for the annual Fine Feathered Ball at the Fowler Estate, England's largest poultry farm. All is well until murder shows up, unannounced, and, in the most brutal fashion. Poor unflusterable Miss Marbled is left to contend with a rogues' gallery of suspects sure to delight audiences in the tastefully intriguing manner they've come to expect from Hell in a Handbag Productions.

The production team includes Pamela L. Parker* (Scenic Designer), Bill Morey and Beth Laske-Miller (Costume Designers), Liz Cooper (Lighting Designer), Danny Rockett (Sound Designer/Music), Hannah Dains (Props Designer), Keith Ryan* (Wig Designer), Sydney Genco* (Make-up Designer), Jabberwocky Marionettes (Puppetry), Sammi Grant (Dialect Coach), Abby Teel (Production Manager), Spencer Douglas Clark (Assistant Director, Intimacy, Choreographer) and Drew Donnelly* (Stage Manager).

Photo credit: Rick Aguilar Studios

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of A FINE FEATHERED MURDER: A MISS MARBLED MYSTERY at The Chopin Theatre
Caitlin Jackson, Ed Jones and Shane Roberie

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of A FINE FEATHERED MURDER: A MISS MARBLED MYSTERY at The Chopin Theatre
David Cerda, Tyler Anthony Smith, Elizabeth Rude, Ed Jones and Michael Hampton

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of A FINE FEATHERED MURDER: A MISS MARBLED MYSTERY at The Chopin Theatre
Ed Jones and Danne W. Taylor

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of A FINE FEATHERED MURDER: A MISS MARBLED MYSTERY at The Chopin Theatre
Nicky Mendelsohn with (back, l to r) Michael Hampton, Ed Jones, Caitlin Jackson, Shane Roberie, Maria Stephens and Danne W. Taylor

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of A FINE FEATHERED MURDER: A MISS MARBLED MYSTERY at The Chopin Theatre
Coco Sho-Nell and Lolly Extract with (back, l to r) Michael Rashid, Elizabeth Rude, Michael Hampton, Tyler Anthony Smith and Caitlin Jackson

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of A FINE FEATHERED MURDER: A MISS MARBLED MYSTERY at The Chopin Theatre
David Cerda, Ed Jones and Caitlin Jackson

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of A FINE FEATHERED MURDER: A MISS MARBLED MYSTERY at The Chopin Theatre
Ed Jones and Coco Sho-Nell

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of A FINE FEATHERED MURDER: A MISS MARBLED MYSTERY at The Chopin Theatre
Caitlin Jackson, David Cerda, Danne W. Taylor and Michael Rashid

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of A FINE FEATHERED MURDER: A MISS MARBLED MYSTERY at The Chopin Theatre
Barbara Figgins, Sydney Genco and Elizabeth Rude

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of A FINE FEATHERED MURDER: A MISS MARBLED MYSTERY at The Chopin Theatre
Michael Hampton and Shane Roberie with (back, l to r) Elizabeth Rude, Ed Jones, Caitlin Jackson, Nicky Mendelsohn, Maria Stephens and Sydney Genco

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of A FINE FEATHERED MURDER: A MISS MARBLED MYSTERY at The Chopin Theatre
Ed Jones, David Cerda and Coco Sho-Nell in

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of A FINE FEATHERED MURDER: A MISS MARBLED MYSTERY at The Chopin Theatre
Michael Hampton, Caitlin Jackson, Tyler Anthony Smith, Maria Stephens and Nicky Mendelsohn

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of A FINE FEATHERED MURDER: A MISS MARBLED MYSTERY at The Chopin Theatre
Sydney Genco and Michael Rashid in

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of A FINE FEATHERED MURDER: A MISS MARBLED MYSTERY at The Chopin Theatre
Tyler Anthony Smith and Sydney Genco

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of A FINE FEATHERED MURDER: A MISS MARBLED MYSTERY at The Chopin Theatre
Shane Roberie, Ed Jones, David Cerda and Ben Stacy

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of A FINE FEATHERED MURDER: A MISS MARBLED MYSTERY at The Chopin Theatre
Shane Roberie and Sydney Genco





Related Articles View More Chicago Stories


More Hot Stories For You