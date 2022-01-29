Photos: First Look at TimeLine Theatre's World Premiere of RELENTLESS

Chicago playwright and TimeLine Theatre Company Member Tyla Abercrumbie weaves a mother's past with her daughters' present in Relentless, a centuries-spanning tale of family, legacy, and progress set in the Black Victorian age, receiving its world premiere after a nearly two-year delay. TimeLine Company Member Ron OJ Parson directs Abercrumbie's startling new work, which was developed through the company's Playwrights Collective and now serves as the first production in TimeLine's 25th Anniversary season.

Performances run through February 26, 2022 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave., in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood. For tickets and information, click here or call the TimeLine Box Office at (773) 281-8463 x6.

Set in the Black Victorian era, Relentless looks at the deep personal secrets we keep to protect the ones we love most. The year is 1919. After the death of their mother, two sisters come home to Philadelphia to settle her estate. Annelle is a happy socialite desperate to return to the safe illusion of a perfect life with her husband in Boston. Janet is a single, professional nurse, determined to change history and propel Black women to a place of prominence and respect. After discovering diaries left by their late mother, they find themselves confronted with a woman they never really knew, exposing buried truths from the past that are chillingly, explosively Relentless.

The cast reunites TimeLine's Too Heavy for Your Pocket co-stars Ayanna Bria Bakari (she/her) and Jaye Ladymore (she/her) as sisters Annelle and Janet, with Rebecca Hurd (she/her) as Mary Elizabeth, Xavier Edward King as Franklin, Demetra Dee (she/her) as Zhuukee/Annabelle Lee, and Travis Delgado (he/him) as Marcus.

Look at the production photos from the premiere below.