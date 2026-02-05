Photos: First Look at Steppenwolf Theatre's THE DANCE OF DEATH

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Steppenwolf Theatre Company is continuing its 50th Anniversary Season with August Strindberg’s The Dance of Death, adapted by Conor McPherson, directed by ensemble member Yasen Peyankov, and featuring an all-ensemble cast. Check out photos from the production below.

The Dance of Death will play January 29 – March 22, 2026 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater, 1650 N. Halsted St. in Chicago. Single tickets starting at $20 are now on sale at steppenwolf.org or the Box Office at (312) 335-1650. The press opening is Saturday, February 7, 2026 at 7:30 pm.

Steppenwolf ensemble member Jeff Perry (No Man’s Land, August: Osage County, Scandal) returns to the company he co-founded five decades ago, joined by fellow ensemble members Cliff Chamberlain (You Will Get Sick, Fool for Love, The Minutes) and Kathryn Erbe (The Grapes of Wrath, A Streetcar Named Desire, Law & Order: Criminal Intent), who returns to the Steppenwolf stage for the first time in nearly three decades.

In the high stone tower of an isolated naval fortress, Alice and Edgar are about to celebrate 25 years of wedded bliss – if decades of resentment, recrimination and mutual sabotage count as bliss. But when an alluring visitor arrives, the delicate balance of their tedious arrangement falls off its axis, cracks growing into canyons. In Conor McPherson’s wicked take on Strindberg’s masterclass in marital warfare, a twisted love triangle waltzes off the edge of a cliff, plunging us all into the deep.

Steppenwolf Artistic Directors Glenn Davis and Audrey Francis comment, “When we set out to program the 50th Anniversary Season, our priority was to welcome a large host of ensemble members from across Steppenwolf’s storied history back home. Nowhere is this clearer than in The Dance of Death, which has an all ensemble cast and an ensemble director at the helm. With Jeff, Katie and Cliff – representing three generations of ensemble members – in one room, we know we’re in store for a quintessentially Steppenwolf night of combustible and provoking theater.”

The creative team includes Collette Pollard (Scenic Design), Ana Kuzmanic (Costume Design) Lee Fiskness (Lighting Design), Rick Sims (Sound Design), Jyreika Guest (Fight and Intimacy Consultant), Jason K. Martin (Voice Coach), Claire Kaplan (Movement Consultant), Abhi Shrestha (Dramaturg), Patrick Zakem (Creative Producer), Tom Pearl (Producing Director), JC Clementz, CSA (Casting), Laura D. Glenn (Production Stage Manager) and Kathleen Barrett (Assistant Stage Manager). For full cast and creative team bios, click here.

Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow