Photos: First Look at Shattered Globe Theatre's RASHEEDA SPEAKING

Shattered Globe Theatre is presenting a revival of Chicago writer Joel Drake Johnson's Rasheeda Speaking, directed by SGT Associate Artistic Director AmBer D. Montgomery. This comedy-turned-social thriller about workplace racism will play through June 4, 2022 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave. in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood.

Check out photos below!

Tickets are currently available at www.sgtheatre.org, by calling (773) 975-8150 or in person at the Theater Wit Box Office. The press opening is Monday, April 25 at 7:30 pm.

Rasheeda Speaking features Ensemble Members Daria Harper*, Deanna Reed-Foster* and Drew Schad* with Barbara Roeder Harris. Understudies include Jazzma Pryor*, Cindy Henkin and Adam Schulmerich+.

Whether it's her boss's inability to remember her name, or the toxic fumes radiating from the Xerox machine and lab next door, Dr. Williams' office is not made for Jaclyn. As the only Black woman in her workplace, Jaclyn is determined to keep her job. But when Dr. Williams promotes her White co-worker, Ileen, and asks her to spy on their only Black co-worker, Jaclyn has her work cut out for her. Fueled by a fear of difference and looming racial uprising, how far will Jaclyn, Ileen and Dr. Williams go?

The production team includes Scott Penner (scenic design), Rea Brown (costume design), Jackie Fox (lighting design), Christopher Kriz+ (original music and sound design), Persephone Lawrence (props design), Judy Anderson* (executive production manager), Richie Vavrina (production manager), Alan Weusthoff (technical director), Tina M. Jach* (production stage manager) and Becca Smith (assistant stage manager).