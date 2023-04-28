Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Shattered Globe Theatre's LONDON ROAD

London Road will play through June 3, 2023.

Apr. 28, 2023  

Shattered Globe Theatre is concluding its 2022-23 season with the U.S. premiere of London Road, an experimental and innovative new musical featuring book and lyrics by Alecky Blythe, music and lyrics by Adam Cork, direction and movement by Elizabeth Margolius and music direction by Andra Velis Simon. London Road will play through June 3, 2023 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave. in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood. Tickets are now on sale at sgtheatre.org/london/, by calling (773) 975-8150 or in person at the Theater Wit Box Office.

Check out production photos below!

The cast includes Ensemble Members Christina Gorman*, Rebecca Jordan*, Tina Muñoz Pandya* and Linda Reiter*, Artistic Associates Steve Peebles+ and Leslie Ann Sheppard+ with Rengin Altay, Alani Gross-Roberts, Steven Schaeffer, Anne Sheridan Smith and Kendal Wilson. Understudies include: RileyGrace Abbott, Gabriela Diaz, North Homewood, Rachel Livingston, Eilish Morse-O'Rourke, Joselle Reyes and Sean Sturdivant.

Determined and tenacious, the residents of Ipswich, UK mobilize to overcome the immense fear and media circus that unfolds following the serial murder of 5 sex workers in their small town. This experimental and innovative new musical is based on a true story, using verbatim dialogue recorded during interviews with the people of Ipswich. Brought to the American stage for the first time ever, London Road is an uplifting story that reveals how a devastating tragedy can spark empathy and engender community resilience.

The production team includes Jack Magaw (Scenic Designer), Austin Winter (Costume Designer), Levi Wilkins (Lighting Designer), Christopher Kriz+ (Sound Designer), Shayna Patel (Props Designer and Scenic Charge), Smooch Medina (Projection Designer), Sammi Grant (Dialect Coach), Ethan Deppe (Electronic Music Design), (Richie Vavrina (Production Manager), Daren Leonard (Associate Director), Andy Cahoon (Technical Director), Richard Schiraldi (Assistant Technical Director), Jonah White (Lead Electrician), Shelley Strasser (Lighting Consultant), Nick Dunk (A1 Sound Engineer), Tina M. Jach* (Stage Manager) and Faramade Oladapo (Assistant Stage Manager).

For more information on Shattered Globe Theatre, please visit www.sgtheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow

Steve Peebles, Kendal Wilson, Alani Gross-Roberts, Christina Gorman, Anne Sheridan Smith, Leslie Ann Sheppard, Rengin Altay, Tina Muñoz Pandya, Rebecca Jordan and Steven Schaeffer

Linda Reiter, Steven Schaeffer, Alani Gross-Roberts, Anne Sheridan Smith, Rengin Altay, Kendal Wilson, Christina Gorman, Steve Peebles, Leslie Ann Sheppard and Rebecca Jordan

Steve Peebles, Anne Sheridan Smith and Tina Muñoz Pandya, Rengin Altay, Alani Gross-Roberts and Steven Schaeffer

Rengin Altay, Christina Gorman, Steven Schaeffer, Alani Gross-Roberts, Leslie Ann Sheppard, and Cast

Alani Gross-Roberts with Linda Reiter, Rebecca Jordan, Anne Sheridan Smith, Tina Muñoz Pandya and Rengin Altay

Steven Schaeffer, Linda Reiter, Anne Sheridan Smith, Kendal Wilson, Steve Peebles, and cast

Tina Muñoz Pandya, Anne Sheridan Smith, Rengin Altay, Kendal Wilson, Steven Schaeffer and Steve Peebles

Kendal Wilson and Christina Gorman

Linda Reiter, Anne Sheridan Smith, Rebecca Jordan, Tina Muñoz Pandya, Christina Gorman, Steve Peebles, Kendal Wilson and Alani Gross-Roberts

Rebecca Jordan and Leslie Ann Sheppard

Linda Reiter, Alani Gross-Roberts, Leslie Ann Sheppard, Rebecca Jordan, Tina Muñoz Pandya, Christina Gorman, Steve Peebles and Kendal Wilson

Anne Sheridan Smith, with Steve Peebles, Steven Schaeffer, Kendal Wilson, Rengin Altay and Christina Gorman

Steven Schaeffer, Alani Gross-Roberts, Linda Reiter and Anne Sheridan Smith with Rengin Altay, Tina Muñoz Pandya, Kendal Wilson, Steve Peebles, Leslie Ann Sheppard and Rebecca Jordan

Kendal Wilson and Linda Reiter




