Photos: First Look at DEAR SAN FRANCISCO: A HIGH-FLYING LOVE STORY

See photos from the brand-new production from Dear San Francisco: A High-Flying Love Story, the brand-new theatrical experience debuting at San Francisco's historic Club Fugazi.

Dear San Francisco: A High-Flying Love Story is an intimate and immersive resident production from The 7 Fingers, one of the world's leading contemporary circus arts companies. Created by Bay Area natives and The 7 Fingers co-founders Shana Carroll and Gypsy Snider, Dear San Francisco pays homage to the stunning beauty, storied characters, and astounding resilience of the City by the Bay.



Powered by exhilarating acrobatics, choreography, spoken word, video projections, shadow play, and original music, Dear San Francisco invites locals and visitors alike on a heart-stopping romp through both the essence and the myth that has San Francisco indelibly etched on our collective imagination. From the Gold Rush and 1906 earthquake to the beat poetry and the mysterious fog, San Francisco comes vividly to life through a series of tableaus (acts)-including hoop diving, Chinese pole, Korean plank, hand-balancing, juggling, and "hand-to-trap" (a form first created by Shana Carroll)-performed by an international cast of world-class acrobats including Isabella Diaz (United States), Melvin Diggs (United States), Devin Henderson (United States), Ruben Ingwersen (Australia), Kalani June (United States), Jérémi Levesque (Canada), Natasha Patterson (United States), Enmeng Song (China), and Junru Wang (China).



Preview performances of Dear San Francisco are taking place now through Sunday, October 10, ahead of its world premiere on Tuesday, October 12. The regular performance schedule for Dear San Francisco is as follows: Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. & 6 p.m.



Tickets are on-sale through Thursday, December 30 ,2021. Specially-priced preview performance tickets (September 22-October 10) are available for $25-$39. Regular performance tickets (beginning October 13) range in price from $35-$89. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit clubfugazisf.com or call 415-273-0600. Prices subject to change without notice.



Photo Credit: Kevin Berne