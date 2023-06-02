Photos: First Look At Music Theater Works' PIPPIN, Now Playing Through June 25

The unforgettable score of Pippin has shown multiple generations how to forge their own path in the world.

Music Theater Works second production in its 2023 season, Pippin in the North Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts In Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie,  is now playing through June 25. The Tony Award-winning musical comedy with book by Roger O. Hirson and Bob Fosse, music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, directed by Producing Artistic Director Kyle A. Dougan, assistant directed by Patrick Tierney, co-choreographed by Mollyanne Nunn and Kaitlyn Pasquinelli and music directed by Justin Akira Kono.

The unforgettable score of Pippin has shown multiple generations how to forge their own path in the world. Imaginatively presented through multiple revivals of a young person’s journey to self, join Music Theater Works’ staging that takes a 90s nostalgic spin with this classic musical. Winner of four 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival with some of the most infectiously memorable music from Broadway by four-time Grammy winner, three-time Oscar winner and musical theater giant Stephen Schwartz.

The cast of Pippin includes Sonia Goldberg/^ (Leading Player); Connor Ripperger/^ (Pippin); Kathleen Puls Andrade (Berthe); Thomas M. Shea (Charlemagne); Savannah Sinclair/^ (Fastrada, Leading Player U/S); Andrew Freeland (Lewis); Desiree Gonzalez (Catherine) and Di’Aire Wilson (Theo).

The Pippin ensemble includes, alphabetically, Jenny Couch (ensemble, Catherine U/S); Ciara Hickey^ (ensemble); Alex Iacobucci (ensemble); Lacey Jack (ensemble), Samira Jasmine  (ensemble); Katie Kotila  (ensemble, Fastrada U/S); Justin Payton Nelson (ensemble, Lewis U/S); Mollyanne Nunn (ensemble); Jordan “J.Ro” Ordonez (ensemble); Kaitlyn Pasquinelli  (ensemble); Dane Strange (ensemble) and Eustace J. Williams (ensemble, Pippin U/S).

The Pippin understudies and swings are Jenny Rudnick (Berthe U/S); Bob Sanders (Charlemagne U/S) and John Locke (Theo U/S) with Adeera Harris (swing) and Wilson Paul Hicken (swing). 

The Pippin creative team currently includes Kyle A. Dougan (director); Patrick Tierney (assistant director); Justin Akira Kono (music director); Sasha Gerritson (chorus master); Amber Wuttke (intimacy and fight choreographer); Nathan Lamp (dramaturg); Mollyanne Nunn (co-choreographer); Kaitlyn Pasquinelli (co-choreographer); Allison Gonzales (stage manager); Lily Landoch  (assistant stage manager); Shane Cinal (scenic director); Ellen Markus  (properties designer); Jazmin Aurora Medina (costume designer); Alice Salazar (hair, wig, and makeup designer); Melanie Saso (assistant hair, wig and makeup designer); Mikailha Hart  (assistant hair colorist); Ellen Markus (props designer); Kristen Brinati (assistant costume designer);  Andrew Meyers (lighting designer); Chelsea Lynn (ME/lighting programmer); Matthew R. Chase (sound designer); Forrest Gregor (production sound engineer); David Sajewich (media designer); Anthony Churchill (projections designer); Will Hughes (scene shop technical director); Ben Lipinski (paint charge); Nick Zabel (technical director);  Ethan McIntosh (lighting board); Chris Chase (production manager) and Jennifer King Russell  (company manager). 

The orchestra from Pippin includes Justin Akira Kono (conductor/drums); Stephen Boyer (piano 1);Kailey Rockwell (piano 2); Matthew Beck (reed); Lewis Rawlinson (cello); Amy Nelson (trumpet); Jakob Saleh (bass); and Stephanie Lebens (trombone).

The running time, including the intermission, is currently 2 hours and 20 minutes. The performance schedule is Wednesdays at 1 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. with a Saturday matinee, June 10 at 2 p.m. Complete performance schedule is included at the end of this release. Tickets are now on sale from $39 to $106 with tickets for guests 25 years old and younger available at half-price at MusicTheaterWorks.com or by calling the Music Theater Works box office at the North Shore Center, 847.673.6300. Group discounts are available for groups of 10 or more by contacting 847.920.5360.

Photo Credit: Brett Beiner

Sonia Goldberg and the cast of PIPPIN
Sonia Goldberg and the cast of PIPPIN

Thomas M. Shea and the cast of PIPPIN
Thomas M. Shea and the cast of PIPPIN

Connor Ripperger and Kathleen Puls Andrade
Connor Ripperger and Kathleen Puls Andrade

Connor Ripperger, Andrew Freeland, Katie Kotila and Savannah Sinclair
Connor Ripperger, Andrew Freeland, Katie Kotila and Savannah Sinclair

Connor Ripperger and the cast of PIPPIN
Connor Ripperger and the cast of PIPPIN

Connor Ripperger and the cast of PIPPIN
Connor Ripperger and the cast of PIPPIN

MollyAnne Nunn and Alex Iacobucci
MollyAnne Nunn and Alex Iacobucci

Connor Ripperger and Di'Aire Wilson
Connor Ripperger and Dia??Aire Wilson

Connor Ripperger
Connor Ripperger

Connor Ripperger and Desiree Gonzalez
Connor Ripperger and Desiree Gonzalez

Connor Ripperger and Sonia Goldberg
Connor Ripperger and Sonia Goldberg




