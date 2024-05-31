Photos: First Look At GARTERS: A QUEER IMMERSIVE ROMANTASY PLAY World Premiere At Otherworld Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Otherworld Theatre Company, the premier sci-fi and fantasy live theatre production company in North America, has released production photos from their World Premiere mounting of playwright Natalie Zutter’s GARTERS: A QUEER IMMERSIVE ROMANTASY PLAY, running May 31 - July 7, 2024 at the theatre’s storefront location at 3914 N. Clark St.

Once, two girls disguised themselves as boys to train to become knights. Seven years later, an unconventional knight and a worldly whore fallen on hard times meet at a brothel in the middle of nowhere and embark on an epic quest. Inspired by the works of Tamora Pierce and Jacqueline Carey, GARTERS is an epic fantasy play about the limited roles available to women and nonbinary folks in quest stories, and what happens when they don’t get to be the hero but don’t want to be the damsel. Experience an evocative theatrical journey exploring themes of romance, gender identity, and LGBTQ+ representation, thoughtfully crafted for mature audiences aged 18 and older.

GARTERS performances will be held Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $27 and can be purchased at www.otherworldtheatre.org; there are a limited number of Pay-What-You-Can tickets available for each performance. GARTERS is thoughtfully crafted for mature audiences aged 18 and older; viewer discretion is advised.

Photo Credit: Nadir Waxali

Kira Nutter

Jenny Hoppes

Chloe Basset, Kylie Carrol, Bruce Holtman, Quinton Walker

Jenny Hoppes and Kira Nutter

Jenny Hoppes and Kira Nutter

Comments