Photos: FOOL FOR LOVE Now on Stage At Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Steppenwolf Theatre Company is presenting Sam Shepard’s Fool for Love, directed by Jeremy Herrin, playing through March 16, 2025 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater. Get a first look at photos here!

Fool for Love features ensemble members Cliff Chamberlain as Martin, Tim Hopper as The Old Man and Caroline Neff as May with Nick Gehlfuss as Eddie in his Steppenwolf debut.

In a sweltering motel room in the Mojave Desert, May and Eddie lick their wounds and get ready for another relentless round. This brawl is eternal and infernal. And the Old Man is always watching.

Perhaps the sexiest, most haunting play of the 20th century, Fool for Love is a twisted and tequila-soaked love letter from Sam Shepard, one of the greatest American playwrights, indulging the need to get inside someone just to tear them apart.

The creative team includes Todd Rosenthal (Scenic Design), Raquel Adorno (Costume Design), Heather Gilbert (Lighting Design), Mikhail Fiksel (Sound Design), Samantha Kaufman (Fight and Intimacy Choreography), Kate DeVore (Vocal Coach), Jonathan L. Green (Dramaturg), Patrick Zakem (Creative Producer), Tom Pearl (Producing Director), JC Clementz, CSA (Casting), Laura D. Glenn (Production Stage Manager) and Kathleen Barrett (Assistant Stage Manager).

