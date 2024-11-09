Photos: DISNEY'S FROZEN at Paramount Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The first locally staged production of Disney’s Frozen the Broadway Musical is receiving its Midwest Regional Premiere at the historic Paramount Theatre in downtown Aurora, starring Emily Kristen Morris in her Paramount debut as Elsa and Beth Stafford Laird as Anna. See photos below!

The cast also features Adam Fane as Sven, Christian Andrews as Kristoff, Jake DiMaggio Lopez as Hans and Ryan Stajmiger as Olaf. Everleigh Murphy and Genevieve Jane alternate as Young Elsa. Elowen Murphy and Avelyn Choi alternate as Young Anna.

Disney’s Frozen the Broadway Musical promises to bring the beloved Disney animated film to life to the delight of the entire family, filling the theater with winter magic. The stage adaptation, nominated for a Tony Award for Best Musical, maintains the film's enchanting music, including the iconic and award-winning song “Let It Go,” and beloved hits like “For the First Time in Forever,” “Love Is an Open Door” and “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” Spectacular set designs and dazzling special effects will transport audiences to wintry landscapes populated by the now iconic sisters, Elsa and Anna, along with fantastical characters like Olaf the snowman and Sven the reindeer.

Disney’s Frozen the Broadway Musical has a 12-week run, the longest in Paramount Broadway Series history. Previews begin October 30. Press opening is Friday, November 8 at 8 p.m. Performances run through January 19, 2025.

Disney’s Frozen the Broadway Musical is a powerful fable that captures the essence of sisterhood, self-discovery and the enduring power of love, making it a magical and heartwarming experience for audiences of all ages. The story is set in the kingdom of Arendelle, where two royal sisters, Elsa and Anna, navigate love, loyalty and Elsa's uncontrollable powers. In her struggle to understand her identity, Elsa questions her talents, confusing them for character flaws. Like every young woman’s coming-of-age story, she must find strength in her identity and gifts, looking both inward and to those she loves and trusts for support.

Paramount’s Artistic Producer and Casting Director Trent Stork will direct this Midwest Regional Premiere of Disney’s Frozen the Broadway Musical. Most recently, they helmed Paramount’s Billy Elliot and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, School of Rock, and Into the Woods with co-director Jim Corti. Stork also won their first Jeff Award, Director-Musical-Large, for Paramount’s Kinky Boots in 2022.

Photo Credit: Liz Lauren

