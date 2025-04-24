Photos: Curious Theatre Branch's THE INFINITY PLAY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Curious Theatre Branch will present the world premiere of The Infinity Play, written by Paul William Brennan and directed by Brennan and Maya Odim, now playing through May 18, at Jarvis Square Theatre, 1439 W. Jarvis Ave. See photos from the production.

In ten scenes of different times, places and proportions, a pair of players take turns to clean up the mess the preceding players made, but end up making a bigger mess for the players after them.

The cast of The Infinity Play includes Curious Theatre ensemble members Julie Williams, Vicki Walden and Leny Brün, as well as returning Curious players Kristin Garrison, Lola Zimmerman, Maya Odim, Shaun Rosten and new Curious players Lynda Cortez, John Francis Klingle and Douglas Levin.

The production team includes Paul William Brennan (director); Maya Odim (director); Charlotte Lastra (scenic designer and stage manager). Produced with Jenny Magnus, Stefan Brün, Chris Bower and Beau O Reilly.

The performance schedule of Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. The running time is 1 hour and 40 minutes with no intermission. Tickets for The Infinity Play are on sale at CuriousTheatreBranch.com. Tickets are priced on a “pay what you can” scale, with a suggested price of $20.

Photo Credit: Jeffrey Bivens

Shaun Rosten and Douglas Levin

Lola Zimmerman and Kristin Garrison

Lola Zimmerman and Shaun Rosten

Maya Odim

Leny Brün

Julie Williams

Lynda Cortez and Vicki Walden

John Francis Klingle, Lola Zimmerman and Douglas Levin

John Francis Klingle

Kristin Garrison

