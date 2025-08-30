Photos: COME FROM AWAY at Paramount Theatre

The production will run through October 12.
Paramount Theatre in downtown Aurora, the largest subscription house in the U.S., launches its 14th Broadway Series in August with the Chicago regional premiere of Come from Away, the first local staging of this breathtaking musical, nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score.
Paramount’s Trent Stork, whose recent run of smash hits include Paramount’s circus Cats, Disney’s Frozen the Broadway Musical and Billy Elliot, directs Paramount’s Chicago regional premiere of Come from Away. Performances are August 20 – October 12. Press opening is Friday, August 29 at 7 p.m.*
Photo Credit: Brett Beiner Photography
Soara-Joye Ross, Abby C. Smith
Andrea Prestinario, Nick Druzbanski, Sevon Askew
Sara Reinecke, Andrea Prestinario, Ron E. Rains, Susie McMonagle, Michelle Duffy, Soara-Joye Ross, Sevon Askew, Russell Konstans, Zak Berger and Adam Qutaishat.
Andrea Prestinario, Sevon Askew
Andrea Prestinario, Soara-Joye Ross, Sara Reinecke, Abby C. Smith, Russell Konstans and Zak Berger
Sevon Askew, Susie McMonagle, Ron E. Rains, Nick Druzbanski, Russell Konstans
Sevon Askew, Susie McMonagle, Ron E. Rains, Abby C. Smith, Nick Druzbanski, Russell Konstans, and Adam Qutaishat
Soara-Joye Ross, Abby C. Smith
Sara Reinecke and Cast
Soara-Joye Ross, Sevon Askew and Zak Berger
Andrea Prestinario, Ron E. Rains, Zak Berger, Nick Druzbanski, Adam Qutaishat, Russell Konstans, and Sevon Askew
Nick Druzbanski, Andrea Prestinario, Susie McMonagle, Soara-Joye Ross, Sevon Askew, Zak Berger, Sara Reinecke, Russell Konstans, Michelle Duffy, Adam Qutaishat, Abby C. Smith and Ron E. Rains.
Andrea Prestinario, Adam Qutaishat, Soara-Joye Ross, Michelle Duffy, Abby C. Smith, Ron E. Rains, Nick Druzbanski, Russell Konstans, Susie McMonagle, Zak Berger, and Sevon Askew
Andrea Prestinario, Zak Berger, Sara Reinecke, Adam Qutaishat, Soara-Joye Ross, Russell Konstans, Nick Druzbanski, Michelle Duffy, Sevon Askew, Ron E. Rains, Susie McMonagle, and Abby C. Smith
Videos