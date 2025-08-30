Photos: COME FROM AWAY at Paramount Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Paramount Theatre in downtown Aurora, the largest subscription house in the U.S., launches its 14th Broadway Series in August with the Chicago regional premiere of Come from Away, the first local staging of this breathtaking musical, nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score.

Paramount’s Trent Stork, whose recent run of smash hits include Paramount’s circus Cats, Disney’s Frozen the Broadway Musical and Billy Elliot, directs Paramount’s Chicago regional premiere of Come from Away. Performances are August 20 – October 12. Press opening is Friday, August 29 at 7 p.m.*