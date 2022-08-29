Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Blank Theatre Company Presents THE WILD PARTY Running Through September 25

This jazz age musical tells a story of excess with some of the greatest songs of the contemporary musical theatre.

Aug. 29, 2022  

Blank Theatre Company concludes their 2022 season with the first Chicago revival of Andrew Lippa's The Wild Party in 17 years.

"The Wild Party" with book, music, lyrics by Andrew Lippa. "The Wild Party" is based on the poem by Joseph Moncure March, partially developed and received readings at the O'Neill Theater Center during the 1997 National Music Theatre Conference. It was originally produced in New York City by the Manhattan Theatre Club. The Wild Party is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

The production is directed by Jason A. Fleece with musical direction by Aaron Kaplan and choreography by Lauryn Solana Schmelzer. The production team includes Caitlyn Birmingham (Stage Manager), Benjamin Carne (Lighting Design), Kathryn Healy (Scenic Design), Tom Jasek (Sound Design), Colin Bradley Meyer (Costume Design), Brian Plocharczyk (Fight Choreographer) and Christa Retka (Intimacy Choreographer). Co-Artistic Director Danny Kapinos produces.

"The Wild Party" goes back to 1920's New York City, where a pair of lovers throw a wild, wild party. Ready to break all the rules, the colorful cast of characters are determined to have the best night of their lives, as jealousies rise and the threat of violence looms. This jazz age musical tells a story of excess with some of the greatest songs of the contemporary musical theatre. This is the first professional Chicago production since Boho Theatre's in 2005.

"The Wild Party" will be Blank's Fifth full-length production and will take place August 26th - September 25th, 2022 at The Reginald Vaughn Theatre (formerly known as The Frontier), 1106 W Thorndale Ave. in Edgewater. Tickets range between $10-30. Additional information is available at www.blanktheatrecompany.org.

Karilyn Veres and Nicky Mendelsohn

LJ Bullen and the company of The Wild Party

Karylin Veres and Dustin Rothbart

Carter Rose Sherman and company

Samantha Rockhill and Jackson Mikkelsen

Karylin Veres

Karylin Veres and Marc Prince

Marc Prince

Mary Nora Wolf and Samantha Rockhill

10. Nicky Mendelsohn, Larry D. Trice II, and the company of The Wild Party

Ian Reed and Kaitlin Feely

Dustin Rothbart, Karylin Veres, and Marc Prince

LJ Bullen

LJ Bullen, Dustin Rothbart, Marc Prince, and Karylin Veres

Dustin Rothbart and the company of The Wild Party

Mark Yacullo, Jackson Mikkelsen, Larry D. Trice II, Carter Rose Sherman, Nicky Mendelsohn, Trent Ramert

Trent Ramert





