Photo: GUYS AND DOLLS At Music Theater Works

Music Theater Works kicks off its 2025 season with Guys and Dolls, in the North Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, March 6 - 30, 2025. See photos from the production.

Guys and Dolls, music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, is directed by Sasha Gerritson, choreographed by Clayton Cross and music directed by Linda Madonia.

Tickets are now on sale from $19.50 to $89 with tickets for guests 25 years old and younger available at half-price at MusicTheaterWorks.com or by calling the Music Theater Works box office at the North Shore Center, 847.673.6300. Group discounts are also available for groups of 10 or more by contacting 847.920.5360.

Music Theater Works’ season kicks off with what many believe is the “perfect musical” with every song in its score a part of the American musical classic. Guys and Dolls whisks audiences from Manhattan to Havana and back again with career gambler Sky Masterson, “Save-A-Soul” missionary Sarah Brown, Miss Adelaide, Nathan Detroit and others in this exuberant, big, brassy musical. Join Music Theater Works at the Hot Box Club onstage for an unforgettable time.

The cast of Guys and Dolls includes, in alphabetical order: Brandon Acosta (he/him, Liver Lips/Ensemble/US Nathan Detroit/fight and intimacy captain); Jordan Beyeler (she/her, swing); Kristin Brintnall (she/her, Miss Adelaide); Caron Buinis (she/her, General Cartwright); Jeffrey Charles (he/him, Sky Masterson); Jenny Couch (she/her, ensemble); Emma Jean Eastlund (she/her, ensemble); Andrew Freeland (he/him, Big Jule/ensemble); David Geinosky (he/him, Benny Southstreet/ensemble/US Nicely Nicely); Joe Giovannetti (he/him, ensemble/US Sky Masterson); Isabella Gomez-Barrientos (she/her, Agatha/ensemble/US Sarah Brown); Ben Harmon (he/they, Angie The Ox/ensemble); Emily Holland (she/her, ensemble/US Miss Adelaide); Cecilia Iole (she/her, Sarah Brown); Dee Kimpel (she/her, Martha/ensemble/US General Cartwright); Kyle Kite (he/him, ensemble); Miguel Long (he/him, Rusty Charlie/ensemble); Cary Lovett (he/him, Nicely Nicely Johnson/US Arvide Abernathy); Matthew Millin (he/him, swing); Catherine Rodriguez O’Connor (she/her, ensemble); Adam Raso (he/him, Harry the Horse/ensemble/US Lt. Brannigan); Ian Reed (he/him, Lt. Brannigan); Callan Roberts (he/him, Nathan Detroit); Peter Ruger (he/him, Calvin/ensemble/US Big Jule); Bob Sanders (he/him, Arvide Abernathy) and Alex Villaseñor (he/him, ensemble/Non-Equity Deputy).

The Guys and Dolls orchestra includes Kevin Disch (piano/conductor); Alison Tatum (she/her, violin); Cara Strauss (she/her, reed 1); Eva Lewis Butcher (she/her, reed 2); Amy Nelson (she/her, trumpet); Stephanie Lebens (she/her, trombone); Eric Von Holst (he/him, bass) and Lindsay Williams (she/her, drums).

Guys and Dolls’ creative team is Sasha Gerritson (she/her, director); Clayton Cross (he/him, choreographer); Linda Madonia (she/her, music director); Amber Wutke (she/her, intimacy and violence choreographer); Kathy Logelin (she/her, dialect coach); Rachel Rock (she/her, stage manager); Ethan Colish (he/him, assistant stage manager); Ben Lipinski (any with respect, scenic designer); Nga Sze Chan (she/her, properties designer), Bob Kuhn (he/him, costume designer); Kristen Brinati (she/her, wardrobe head); Alice Salazar (she/her, hair/wig/makeup co-designer); Melanie Saso (she/her, hair/wig/makeup co-designer); Andrew Meyers (he/him, lighting designer); Forrest Gregor (he/him, sound designer); Kimberly Carbone (she/her, production sound engineer) and Andersonville Scenic Studios (scene shop).

