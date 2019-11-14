Photo Flash: THE BALLAD OF LYDIA PINKHAM Gets An Expansion And A New Home At The Greenhouse Theater Center

Moving Bench Theatre first launched THE BALLAD OF LYDIA PINKHAM'S MAGICAL, MIRACLE, SURE-CURE FOR ALL FEMALE WEAKNESSES in April of this year at The Annoyance Theatre. The show was 50 minutes and ran for five performances, and audiences were immediately raving and demanding more; more of the story; more chances to see it; and more of the unique story telling techniques that have become synonymous with Causer and Houghton's collaborative partnership. Chris Causer (Director) and Jenilee Houghton (Writer) heard the excitement and passion and decided to give audiences exactly what they wanted. The result is an expanded and reinvigorated 85-minute production with more original music, more movement, more laughs, more emotion and some new surprises that reviewers are already praising. ChicagolandMusicalTheatre.com wrote, "There is a whole pantomime scene on a train that is so funny and heartwarming that it is worth the price of admission alone. " They went on to say, "Overall this production is what Chicago theatre is all about. A group of talented performers in a small space giving 110% to entertain an audience. They leave them laughing and thinking. Nothing better than a group giving their all to entertain and be dedicated to a piece of theatrical art."

THE BALLAD OF LYDIA PINKHAM runs through November 24 at The Greenhouse Theater Center. For tickets and more information visit: https://www.greenhousetheater.org/theballadoflydiapinkham

Check out the photos below!

Photo Credit: John Ruzich





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You