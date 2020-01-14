Photo Flash: See Photos From Strawdog Theatre Company's THIRST

Strawdog Theatre Company will continue its 32nd season, "Truth," with the Midwest premiere of C.A. Johnson's dystopian drama Thirst, directed by Andrea J. Dymond, playing January 9 - February 15, 2020 at 1802 W Berenice Ave. in Chicago's North Center neighborhood. Single tickets are currently available at www.strawdog.org.

See photos from the production below!

The cast includes Saniyah As-Salaam, Gregory J. Fields, Tamarus Harvell, Laura Resinger, Tracie Taylor and Johnard Washington.

After a devastating water shortage and war, Samira and Greta have made a life for themselves and their son Kalil in a clearing in the woods. When Kalil returns home one day without their water rations, Samira and Greta find themselves in conflict with the local political leader. Set in a tense segregated society, Thirst is a complex look at family and love in wartime. C.A. Johnson explores the politics of race and redefines community in this fierce post-apocalyptic story.

Photo Credit: Jesus J. Montero

Saniyah As-Salaam and Tracie Taylor

Tamarus Harvell, Gregory J. Fields and Johnard Washington

Tracie Taylor and Gregory J. Fields

Laura Resinger and Tracie Taylor

Gregory J. Fields and Tamarus Harvell

Johnard Washington and Gregory J. Fields

Saniyah As-Salaam and Tracie Taylor

Gregory J. Fields and Tamarus Harvell

Tracie Taylor and Laura Resinger

Saniyah As-Salaam




