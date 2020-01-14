Photo Flash: See Photos From Strawdog Theatre Company's THIRST
Strawdog Theatre Company will continue its 32nd season, "Truth," with the Midwest premiere of C.A. Johnson's dystopian drama Thirst, directed by Andrea J. Dymond, playing January 9 - February 15, 2020 at 1802 W Berenice Ave. in Chicago's North Center neighborhood. Single tickets are currently available at www.strawdog.org.
See photos from the production below!
The cast includes Saniyah As-Salaam, Gregory J. Fields, Tamarus Harvell, Laura Resinger, Tracie Taylor and Johnard Washington.
After a devastating water shortage and war, Samira and Greta have made a life for themselves and their son Kalil in a clearing in the woods. When Kalil returns home one day without their water rations, Samira and Greta find themselves in conflict with the local political leader. Set in a tense segregated society, Thirst is a complex look at family and love in wartime. C.A. Johnson explores the politics of race and redefines community in this fierce post-apocalyptic story.
Photo Credit: Jesus J. Montero
Saniyah As-Salaam and Tracie Taylor
Tamarus Harvell, Gregory J. Fields and Johnard Washington
Tracie Taylor and Gregory J. Fields
Laura Resinger and Tracie Taylor
Gregory J. Fields and Tamarus Harvell
Johnard Washington and Gregory J. Fields
Saniyah As-Salaam and Tracie Taylor
Gregory J. Fields and Tamarus Harvell
Tracie Taylor and Laura Resinger
Saniyah As-Salaam