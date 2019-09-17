Photo Flash: Rehearsals Underway For Cowardly Scarecrow's CABARET Opening In October

Rehearsals underway for a bleaker, darker 'Cabaret,' opening in October from Cowardly Scarecrow.

The cast of "Cabaret" in rehearses for Cowardly Scarecrow's production, which is in the process of transforming the Attic Bar at Chief O'Neill's Pub in Chicago into the Kit Kat Klub in Berlin. The musical runs October 5-25, 2019.

Check out the cast in action below!



Scott Sawa and Mandy Whitenack



Scott Sawa and Caitlin Jackson



The cast of Cabaret



Anthony Whitaker, Mandy Whitenack



