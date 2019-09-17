Photo Flash: Rehearsals Underway For Cowardly Scarecrow's CABARET Opening In October

Sep. 17, 2019  

Rehearsals underway for a bleaker, darker 'Cabaret,' opening in October from Cowardly Scarecrow.

The cast of "Cabaret" in rehearses for Cowardly Scarecrow's production, which is in the process of transforming the Attic Bar at Chief O'Neill's Pub in Chicago into the Kit Kat Klub in Berlin. The musical runs October 5-25, 2019.

Check out the cast in action below!

Photo Flash: Rehearsals Underway For Cowardly Scarecrow's CABARET Opening In October

Photo Flash: Rehearsals Underway For Cowardly Scarecrow's CABARET Opening In October
Scott Sawa and Mandy Whitenack

Photo Flash: Rehearsals Underway For Cowardly Scarecrow's CABARET Opening In October
Scott Sawa and Caitlin Jackson

Photo Flash: Rehearsals Underway For Cowardly Scarecrow's CABARET Opening In October
The cast of Cabaret

Photo Flash: Rehearsals Underway For Cowardly Scarecrow's CABARET Opening In October
The cast of Cabaret

Photo Flash: Rehearsals Underway For Cowardly Scarecrow's CABARET Opening In October
Anthony Whitaker, Mandy Whitenack

Photo Flash: Rehearsals Underway For Cowardly Scarecrow's CABARET Opening In October
The cast of Cabaret



Related Articles View More Chicago Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • RONJA ROBBERY DAUGHTER Comes to National Theatre 4/7 - 4/13
  • LODDARINN Playing at National Theatre in Iceland 4/27 - 5/11
  • SÚPER Comes to Iceland at Kass 3/16!