Photo Flash: Raven Theatre's Chicago Premiere Adaptation of A DOLL'S HOUSE

Raven Theatre is continuing its 2019-20 season with a revival of Henrik Ibsen's masterpiece A DOLL'S HOUSE, in a vibrant and progressive new adaptation making its Chicago premiere. Directed by Lauren Shouse, the new work features translation by Anne-Charlotte Hanes Harvey and adaptation by Hanes Harvey and Kirsten Brandt. A DOLL'S HOUSE will play February 6 - March 22, 2020 on Raven's 85-seat East Stage, 6157 N. Clark St. (at Granville) in Chicago. Tickets are currently available at raventheatre.com or by calling (773) 338-2177. The press opening is Monday, February 10 at 7:30 pm.

The cast includes Amira Danan, Mike Dailey, Carmen Liao, Shadana Patterson, Nelson Rodriguez, Kelli Walker and Gage Wallace.

Nora, a spirited young housewife, is a radical thinker trapped in the patriarchal world of 1870s Norway. Life with her husband, Torvald, is comfortable, if uninteresting. But when an old acquaintance reappears, threatening to bring Nora's secrets to light, everything changes. As her marriage, her relationships and her world crumble, she begins to speak her mind and question what she really wants for herself.

The production team includes: Jacqueline Penrod (scenic design), Izumi Inaba (costume design), Becca Jeffords (lighting design), Eric Backus (original music and composition), Caitlin McCarthy

(props design), Ariel Etana Triunfo (choreographer), Skylar Grieco (assistant director), Lynn Baber (casting director), Cole von Glahn (artistic producer), Bek Lambrecht (technical director), Liz Gomez (master electrician), Ian Liberman (wardrobe supervisor), Eileen Rozycki (scenic artist), Wilhelm Peters (stage manager) and Julia Toney (assistant stage manager).





