Photo Flash: New Photos of TimeLine's KILL MOVE PARADISE

New Photos of TimeLine's KILL MOVE PARADISE

Four young black men, torn from the world without warning, discover themselves stuck in a nebulous waiting room in the afterlife. While balancing the reality of their past and the uncertainty of their future, their souls try to find peace in Kill Move Paradise by James Ijames, receiving its Chicago premiere February 12 - April 5, 2020 at TimeLine Theatre Company.

Inspired by the ever-growing list of slain unarmed black men and women, Kill Move Paradise is a portrait of those lost-not as statistics, but as heroes who deserve to be seen for the splendid beings they are.

TimeLine Company Member Wardell Julius Clark (he/him) makes his TimeLine mainstage directorial debut staging this New York Times Critic's Pick play. The cast features Kai A. Ealy (he/him) as Isa, TimeLine Company Member Charles Andrew Gardner (he/him) as Daz, Trent Davis (he/him) as Tiny, and Cage Sebastian Pierre (he/him) as Grif, with Donovan Session (he/him) as Tiny at select performances.

Kill Move Paradise begins previews February 12. Press Night is Wednesday, February 19 at 7:30 p.m. Opening Night is February 20. Performances run through April 5, 2020 at TimeLine Theatre, 615 W. Wellington Ave., Chicago. For tickets and information, visit timelinetheatre.com or call the TimeLine Box Office at (773) 281-8463 x6.

Photo Credit: Joe Mazza/Brave Lux, Inc.

