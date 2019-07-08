Photo Flash: Marriott Theatre Celebrates Opening Night Of DARLING GRENADINE

With its surprising melding of off-beat, whimsical humor and serious themes of denial and loss, DARLING GRENADINE makes its Midwest premiere, running June 26th through August 18th with a press opening on Sunday, July 7that 5:00 p.m. at Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire.

Featuring an eclectic score and stirring book and lyrics by Daniel Zaitchik, DARLING GRENADINE takes audiences on an emotional journey of highs and lows, where old meets new and romance meets reality. Directed by Jeff Award winner Aaron Thielen, with musical direction by Jeff Award winner Ryan T. Nelson, this exhilarating show continues Marriott Theatre's long tradition of presenting new musicals.

"We are thrilled to be bringing this new musical to life," says Director Aaron Thielen. "It is an honor to be entrusted with Daniel's words and music, and we look forward to the opportunity to take audiences on the journey of this vibrant, fresh show."

Harry is a charming songwriter whose fanciful view of the world rivals the Technicolor of any MGM classic. But as Harry floats through the kind of Manhattan life that dreams are made of, he suddenly finds himself confronted with the idea that a dream may be exactly what it is. And reality isn't nearly as beautiful. Told with a rich contemporary score, DARLING GRENADINE peels away the layers of musical comedy tropes to explore the friction between romance and reality, joy and heartbreak. This bittersweet new musical brings us something magical, moving, and unique.

DARLING GRENADINE was originally staged in concert form at Rockwell Table & Stage in Los Angeles, and further developed at the Johnny Mercer Writers Colony at Goodspeed Musicals where it debuted on the Norma Terris Theatre stage. Now in a Midwest Premiere at Marriott Theatre, the musical stars Heath Saunders as "Harry" (Marriott Theatre debut! Broadway: Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812; Lyric Opera of Chicago: Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar; MCC Theater: Alice by Heart), Katherine Thomas as "Louise" (Marriott Theatre: Ragtime; Arena Stage: Jubilee; Milwaukee Rep: The All Night Strut) and Nick Cosgrove as "Paul" (Broadway: Jersey Boys; Marriott Theatre: Footloose, Oklahoma!, The Bridges of Madison County). DARLING GRENADINE also stars Phillip Huber, Mike Nappi, Allison Sill, and Brandon Springman, with understudies Laura Brennan, Adam LaSalle, Jeff Pierpoint, Jaq Seifert, Elizabeth Telford, and Patrick Michael Tierney.

The production will feature set design by Jeffrey D. Kmiec, media design by Anthony Churchill, lighting design by Jesse Klug, sound design by Robert E. Gilmartin, properties design by Sally Zack, orchestrations by Matt Moisey, and musical supervision by Patti Garwood. The production will also feature costume design by Theresa Ham. Marionette created, built, and provided by The Huber Marionettes.

The performance schedule for DARLING GRENADINE is Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., Sundays at 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., with select Thursday 1:00 p.m. shows. Ticket prices range from $50 to $60, excluding tax and handling fees. Call for student, senior, and military discounts. On Wednesday and Thursday evenings there are a limited number of dinner-theatre packages available for purchase through the Marriott Theatre Box Office. To make a restaurant reservation, please call 847.634.0100. Reservations strongly recommended. Free parking is available at all performances. To reserve tickets, please call The Marriott Theatre Box Office at 847.634.0200 or go to www.ticketmaster.com . Visit www.MarriottTheatre.com for more information.

Photo Credit: Amy Boyle Photography





