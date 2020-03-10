Photo Flash: Kokandy Productions Presents the Chicago Premiere of HUNDRED DAYS

Kokandy Productions presents the Chicago premiere of the bold new musical Hundred Days, featuring music and lyrics by The Bengsons, and book by The Bengsons and Sarah Gancher.

Making its Chicago debut after successful runs at La Jolla Playhouse and New York Theatre Workshop, Hundred Days will be helmed by director/performer Lucky Stiff with music direction by Matthew Muñiz and choreography by Collin Quinn Rice.

The cast is led by Royen Kent and Emilie Modaff as Shaun and Abigail Bengson, with Chris Farrell, Jr., Lucas Looch Johnson, Abigail Cline and Melanie Vitaterna.



Hundred Days is an uncensored, exhilarating and heartrending true story about embracing uncertainty, taking a leap and loving as if you only had 100 days to live. With magnetic chemistry and anthemic folk-punk music, creators Abigail and Shaun Bengson explore a fundamental question: how do we make the most of the time that we have?

The production team includes Jackie Fox (scenic and lighting design), Virginia Varland (costume design), Mike J. Patrick (sound design), Patrick O'Brien (sound design, engineer), Noah Watkins (assistant director), Lucy Farnsworth (stage manager), Ren Barkey (assistant stage manager), Irena Hadzi Dordevic (associate scenic designer), Nicholas Reinhart (production manager, casting director), Henry Muller (master electrician), Scot Kokandy (executive producer) and Derek Van Barham (producing artistic director).

Hundred Days will play March 6 - April 12, 2020 at The Chopin Theatre, 1543 W Division St. in Chicago. Tickets are currently available at www.kokandyproductions.com, or in person at The Chopin Theatre box office. The press opening is Friday, March 13 at 8 pm.

Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow





