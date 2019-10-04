Photo Flash: Hell in a Handbag Productions Presents THE FACTS OF LIFE â€“ Satan's School for Girls

Hell in a Handbag Productions is pleased to continue its 2019 season with the world premiere of THE FACTS OF LIFE - Satan's School for Girls, a musical parody of the beloved '80s TV sitcom, with book and lyrics by Artistic Director David Cerda*, music by David Cerda and Andrew Milliken, direction by Madison Smith and music direction by Andrew Milliken. THE FACTS OF LIFE will play September 29 - November 2, 2019 at Mary's Attic, 5400 N. Clark St. in Chicago's Andersonville neighborhood. Tickets are on sale now through Brown Paper Tickets at factsoflife.bpt.me or by calling (800) 838-3006.

The cast includes ensemble members David Cerda*, Ed Jones* and Robert Williams* with Katy Campbell, Alexa Castelvecchi, Graham Heacock, Max McKune, Brenna L. Watkins and Marissa Williams.

Ed Jones* stars as Mrs. Edna Garrett - the house mother with a deep dark secret in this parody of the beloved TV sitcom The Facts of Life. The Eastland seemed to be the place for the best and the brightest girls. But when a series of girls mysteriously disappear, ace reporter Claudia Collins (David Cerda*), who is as beautiful as she is talented, goes undercover for some answers.

The production team for THE FACTS OF LIFE includes Shane Cinai (scenic design), Gregory Graham (costume designer), Liz Cooper (lighting design), Pamela Parker (prop designer), Keith Ryan* (wig design), Sydney Genco* (make-up design) Stevie Love* (choreography), Lana Whittington (violence coordinator), Jamie Kreppein (production manager), Cody Beyer (technical director) and Drew Donnelly* (stage manager).

*Denotes Handbag ensemble member.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You