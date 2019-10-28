Photo Flash: Greenhouse Theater & GLP Productions' Presents N

Greenhouse Theater Center and GLP Productions are pleased to present the world premiere of David Alex's political drama N, directed by TaRon Patton, playing October 24 - November 17, 2019 in The Greenhouse Theater Center's Upstairs Studio, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave. in Chicago. Tickets are currently available at greenhousetheater.org, in person at the box office or by calling (773) 404-7336.

N features Stacie Doublin, Reginald Hemphill and Ryan Smetana.

Mrs. Page is a 70-year-old, African-American widow; a passionate political conservative who campaigned for Barry Goldwater and strong admirer of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Her guilt for a personal decision involving astrology led her to the decision to never leave her home again. Eddy, a liberal young white struggling actor, is her caregiver. He is cast in show that is a career maker for him. During the rehearsal process the playwright adds the N-word to the script. Eddy is repulsed by what he considers the offensive and destructive nature of the N-word and refuses to say it - ever, including on stage. Mrs. Page and Eddy learn something from each other and as well as about themselves while Eddy struggles to remain the person he hopes to be. N challenges us to look at the role society has played in shaping our personal, and thus, our national attitudes and prejudices.

Comments Director TaRon Patton, "This story is a great way to approach this very delicate topic with a focal lens of humanity versus history."

N was given a staged reading in one of DePaul University's Black History Month Celebrations and was a semi-finalist in the National Arts Club Playwrights First Competition.

The production team includes Grant Sabin (scenic design), Shanesia Davis (costume design), Richard Norwood (lighting design), Shawn Wallace (sound design), Sarah Richman (props design), Dr. Alvin Goldfarb (dramaturg), Ashley Coney (assistant director), Maggie Speer (associate producer, voiceover) and Razor Wintercastle (production manager).

Photo Credit: Marcus Davis.

Ryan Smetana and Stacie Doublin

Ryan Smetana

Stacie Doublin and Ryan Smetana

Ryan Smetana and Reginald Hemphill, Stacie Doublin

Stacie Doublin and Ryan Smetana





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You