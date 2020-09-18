Photo Flash: Goodman Theatre Presents FANNIE LOU HAMER, SPEAK ON IT!

In a collaboration with the Chicago Park District, this electrifying 40-minute call-to-action stars Chicago favorite E. Faye Butler as Fannie Lou Hamer-one of the most powerful, passionate voices of the civil and voting rights movement. Multi-instrument musician Felton Offard brings to life spirituals such as "I Ain't Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me 'Round," "We Shall Not Be Moved" and "I'm on My Way to Freedom. In addition, the League of Women Voters and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated provides on-site pre-show voting assistance for attendees at each location.

annie Lou Hamer, Speak On It! appears through October 3 at nine Chicago parks; running time is approximately 40 minutes, no intermission. Admission is FREE and the viewing area will be seated on a first-come, first-served basis- beginning one hour prior to the performance. Social distancing and masks are required. For more information, including special safety precautions due to COVID-19, visit GoodmanTheatre.org/SpeakOnIt.

September 18 at 6pm - Robert Abbott Park (West Chesterfield) 49 E. 95th Street

September 19 at 3pm - DuSable Museum of African American History, George Washington Park (Washington/Woodlawn) 740 E. 56th Place

September 24 at 6pm - Willye B. White Park (Rogers Park) 1610 Howard Street

September 25 at 6pm - Indian Boundary Park (West Ridge) 2500 W. Lunt Avenue

September 26 at 3pm - Portage Park (Portage Park) 4100 N. Long Avenue

October 1 at 6pm - Austin Town Hall (Austin) 5610 W. Lake Street

October 2 at 6pm - Homan Square (North Lawndale) 3559 W. Arthington Street

October 3 at 3pm - Samuel Ellis Park (Bronzeville/Douglas) 3520 S. Cottage Grove Avenue



