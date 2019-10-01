Photo Flash: First Look at MOSQUITOES at Steep Theatre

Steep Theatre begins its 19th season and opens its first production as an Equity theatre in October with the U.S. premiere of Olivier Award-winner Lucy Kirkwood's Mosquitoes, directed by Jaclynn Jutting. Kirkwood won the 2014 Olivier Award for Best New Play for her Chimerica, and her play The Children enjoyed a well-received run at Steppenwolf this past spring. This production will mark Steep's first venture with the playwright, as well as with director Jutting, a long-time friend of the company.

Mosquitoes will feature Upasna Barath, Richard Costes, Alexander Stuart, Meg Thalken, Elle Walker, and Steep Company Members Cindy Marker (Linda, Birdland), Peter Moore (Pomona, Linda), Amber Sallis (Pomona, Birdland), and Julia Siple (The Life and Sort of Death of Eric Argyle, A Small Fire). Costes was last seen at Steep in the 2016 production of Simon Stephens' Wastwater. Barath, Stuart, Thalken, and Walker will make their Steep debuts in Mosquitoes.

WHEN: October 4 - November 9, 2019

BOX OFFICE:
General Admission Tickets: $27
Reserved Seat Tickets: $39
Access Tickets: $10 (Steep's universal discount for students, artists, whomever)
(773) 649-3186
www.steeptheatre.com

