Photo Flash: First Look at MIDSUMMER (A Play With Songs) at Greenhouse Theater Center

Greenhouse Theater Center and Proxy Theatre present the Midwest premiere of MIDSUMMER (A Play with Songs), written by Scottish playwright David Greig, with music by indie-favorite Gordon McIntyre and direction by Randy White. MIDSUMMER will play September 4 - October 6, 2019 in The Greenhouse Theater Center's Downstairs Main Stage, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave. in Chicago. Tickets are currently available at greenhousetheater.org, in person at the box office or by calling (773) 404-7336. The press opening is Saturday, September 7 at 8 pm.

MIDSUMMER (A Play with Songs) features celebrated Chicago actors Chaon Cross and Patrick Mulvey.

A rowdier, Scottish-ier version of Once, MIDSUMMER (A Play with Songs) is a wickedly funny retelling of one seemingly mismatched couple's lost weekend of wine, song, shagging, and outrageous parking fees. Accompanying themselves on a range of instruments, Mr. Mulvaney and Ms. Cross belt out the joyous folk-pop score in this one-of-a-kind production that is a genuine love letter to the great city of Edinburgh-and the un-Hollywood endings you just might find there!

The production team includes Mark Smith (scenic design), Ellen MacKay (costume design), Brandon Wardell (lighting design), Anthony Churchill (sound and production design), Dan Plehal (movement design), Becca McCracken (casting director), Ron Rude (production manager) and Andrew Hatcher (stage manager).

Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You