Photo Flash: First Look at Hell In A Handbag's THE GOLDEN GIRLS: The Lost Episodes, Vol. 3

Chicago's geriatric "Fab Four" return in Hell in a Handbag Productions' THE GOLDEN GIRLS: The Lost Episodes - Vol. 3! Join Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, Sophia and their whacky friends and relatives for all new adventures. Written by Artistic Director David Cerda and ensemble member David Lipschutz*, and directed by Miles Brindley, the latest installment of Handbag's hit sitcom parody will play April 25 - August 31, 2019 at Mary's Attic, 5400 N. Clark St. in Chicago's Andersonville neighborhood. Tickets are currently available at www.handbagproductions.org or by calling or by calling (800) 838-3006. The press opening is Saturday, April 27 at 7:30 pm.

THE GOLDEN GIRLS: The Lost Episodes - Vol. 3 features Ed Jones* as Rose, David Cerda* as Dorothy, Grant Drager* as Blanche and Ryan Oates as Sophia with Casey Coppess, Lori Lee*, Michael Rashid, Danne Taylor and Robert Williams as various silly characters.

Episode One: Caged Miami Heat - Find out what happens when the girls are arrested and thrown in jail for the murder of their long-lost cook, Coco (Casey Coppess).

Episode Two: Murder on the Sicilian Express - Sophia (Ryan Oates) has been murdered and all of the girls have a motive to kill her! Luckily Jessica Fletcher (Danne Taylor) of Cabot Cove is in town to help solve the capture the killer in this Golden Girls/Murder She Wrote crossover episode. Which one of the girls finally had enough of Sophia to kill her? Will Dorothy (David Cerda) live out her dream and be cast in the production of Mame playing at The Burt Reynolds Dinner Theater? This delightfully twisted crossover mystery includes singing and dancing - something for everyone.

THE GOLDEN GIRLS: The Lost Episodes series began in 2017 and has been going strong ever since. Chicago loves Handbag's long-running parody of the classic TV sitcom with original scripts.

The production team includes Christopher Rhoton (scenic design), Gregory Graham (costume design), Danny Rockett (sound design), Keith Ryan* (wigs design), Pam Berman (props design), Noah Watkins (technical director) and Cal Walker (stage manager).

*Denotes Handbag ensemble member.

Photo Credit: Rick Aguilar Studios





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You